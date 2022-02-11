Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $135.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(8.23%), IVV(7.56%), and AAPL(5.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 189,312 shares in ARCA:UUP, giving the stock a 4.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.98 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.02 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned 19.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 56,428 shares in NAS:IEF, giving the stock a 4.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.09 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.19 per share and a market cap of $21.45Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Highview Capital Management LLC/DE/ reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 26,027 shares. The trade had a 1.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.87 per share and a market cap of $38.29Bil. The stock has returned -7.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 4,646 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $314.2 per share and a market cap of $80.65Bil. The stock has returned 69.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.82 and a price-sales ratio of 9.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 6,157-share investment in ARCA:GLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.81 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.46 per share and a market cap of $48.88Bil. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

