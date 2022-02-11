Evolution Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 STATELINE ROAD CRYSTAL BAY, NV 89402

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $68.00Mil. The top holdings were BABA(26.76%), ATVI(7.97%), and JD(4.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Evolution Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 604,850-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 34.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.16 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $14.56 per share and a market cap of $14.21Bil. The stock has returned -54.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 205.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The guru established a new position worth 73,000 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 7.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.3 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $73.31 per share and a market cap of $57.35Bil. The stock has returned -7.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-book ratio of 3.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.79 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 63,425 shares in NAS:JD, giving the stock a 4.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.23 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $38.44 per share and a market cap of $60.02Bil. The stock has returned -53.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -59.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 115,000 shares in NAS:TCOM, giving the stock a 4.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.19 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $24.54 per share and a market cap of $15.75Bil. The stock has returned -16.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -137.60 and a price-sales ratio of 5.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Evolution Capital Management LLC bought 37,810 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 227,854. The trade had a 4.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 11/02/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $65.86 per share and a market cap of $174.37Bil. The stock has returned -61.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-book ratio of 1.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.28 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.