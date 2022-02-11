ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(6.83%), COWZ(5.34%), and IWY(5.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC bought 210,387 shares of BATS:GCOW for a total holding of 249,077. The trade had a 3.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.61.

On 11/02/2022, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF traded for a price of $29.27 per share and a market cap of $711.26Mil. The stock has returned -0.07% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 91,003 shares in NAS:CDC, giving the stock a 3.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.01 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd traded for a price of $63.03 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC bought 92,708 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 101,270. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.83.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $59.6 per share and a market cap of $7.16Bil. The stock has returned -2.26% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 112,549 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 11/02/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.88 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned -11.39% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, ZIMMERMANN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT & PLANNING LLC bought 70,514 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 85,569. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.07 per share and a market cap of $40.53Bil. The stock has returned -1.41% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

