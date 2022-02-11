Shore Point Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(12.36%), SCZ(11.63%), and EES(9.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shore Point Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Shore Point Advisors, LLC bought 27,178 shares of BATS:JMST for a total holding of 39,655. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.48.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.29 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -0.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Shore Point Advisors, LLC bought 14,196 shares of ARCA:JMOM for a total holding of 193,003. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.67.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF traded for a price of $38.17 per share and a market cap of $227.11Mil. The stock has returned -19.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Shore Point Advisors, LLC bought 9,597 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 240,467. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $51.48 per share and a market cap of $9.65Bil. The stock has returned -30.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Shore Point Advisors, LLC bought 20,205 shares of ARCA:DFAE for a total holding of 299,452. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.57.

On 11/02/2022, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF traded for a price of $20.11 per share and a market cap of $1.58Bil. The stock has returned -26.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Shore Point Advisors, LLC bought 8,922 shares of ARCA:EES for a total holding of 238,723. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.38.

On 11/02/2022, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund traded for a price of $44.37 per share and a market cap of $636.71Mil. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

