Parkside Financial Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1894 stocks valued at a total of $313.00Mil. The top holdings were IWF(7.65%), IWD(5.40%), and AAPL(5.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 5,415 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 113,805. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.65 per share and a market cap of $2,396.56Bil. The stock has returned 1.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 47.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 4,095 shares of NAS:VONE for a total holding of 21,099. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $180.55.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund traded for a price of $175.5 per share and a market cap of $3.05Bil. The stock has returned -16.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.28.

During the quarter, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 8,608 shares of ARCA:BIV for a total holding of 48,332. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.06.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.71 per share and a market cap of $12.21Bil. The stock has returned -15.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 8,488 shares of ARCA:BSV for a total holding of 41,364. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.42 per share and a market cap of $37.38Bil. The stock has returned -7.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 13,073 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 86,488. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.04 per share and a market cap of $62.03Bil. The stock has returned -27.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

