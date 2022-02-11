GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Great-West Life Assurance Company was founded in 1891 in Winnipeg and currently still has its headquarters there. The company would grow and focus on expanding its services in its early years, offering six insurance plans just one year after its inception. In the early 1900s, the company would have enough capital to expand its physical presence, opening up a branch office in Toronto in 1893 and its first U.S. office in North Dakota in 1906. The company would then experience rapid growth, moving its headquarters several times until it decided to build its own in 1911 and becoming one of the first companies to offer group insurance. The company would suffer during the Dust Storm when most of the company’s assets were invested in farm mortgages, but would survive through cautious management. Great-West Life then survived through the depression, diversifying its business and investments as it recovered and grew. The company today is a leader in the Canadian insurance industry, “with interests in life insurance and health insurance, investment, retirement savings and reinsurance business, primarily in Canada and Europe.” The company is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifecco Inc., its parent joint stock corporation on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which is a member of the Power Financial Corporation. Great-West Life Assurance operates largely through a series of subsidiaries, which include the Canada Life Financial Corporation, London Insurance Group, GWL Realty Advisors, and GLC Asset Management Group, many of which have further subsidiaries of their own. The company now provides financial services for over 12 million people in Canada with more clients in Europe through itself and international reinsurance markets, including individuals and families with portfolios of financial and benefit plan solutions and similar products for its businesses and organizations. Some of the segregated funds available under its subsidiary GWL include various Advanced Income Portfolios and mutual funds through its preferred dealer, Quadrus, include the U.S. Value Fund, International Equity, and Growth Income, among many others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2390 stocks valued at a total of $35.18Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.38%), MSFT(4.54%), and AMZN(2.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 646,020 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/02/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $255.82 per share and a market cap of $186.23Bil. The stock has returned -17.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-book ratio of 4.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 301,809 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/02/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.65 per share and a market cap of $2,396.56Bil. The stock has returned 1.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-book ratio of 47.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 159,810 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/02/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $228.17 per share and a market cap of $1,700.89Bil. The stock has returned -29.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-book ratio of 9.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.70 and a price-sales ratio of 8.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ bought 571,260 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 3,617,943. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 11/02/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.64 per share and a market cap of $257.91Bil. The stock has returned 9.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-book ratio of 11.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 6.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/ reduced their investment in NAS:BIDU by 200,160 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.56.

On 11/02/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $78.23 per share and a market cap of $27.03Bil. The stock has returned -54.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

