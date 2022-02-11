SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Sentry Investment Management Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The company was originally established in 1991 and is headed by James J. Weishan, who acts as the President and Director for the company. Sentry Investment Management, also known as Sentry Private Wealth Management, conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity markets within the United States, allocating its assets across a variety of sectors. Sentry Investment Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and industrials sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just over 11 quarters on average and holds its top 10 allocations, which makes up over a third of the firm’s total allocations, for 11.6 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Sentry Investment Management had a turnover rate of approximately 16.6%. Sentry Investment Management’s top holdings include iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund, iShares Trust - Core S&P Mid-Cap 400 Exchange Traded Fund, iShares Trust Core S&P Small Cap Index Fund, and iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund, in order of decreasing allocation. Sentry Investment Management manages over $12.2 billion in total assets under management spread across 32 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although the firm’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing from $8.2 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. Sentry Investment Management mainly caters to insurance companies, which alone makes up over two thirds of its client base.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 538 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.93%), MSFT(5.78%), and AMZN(3.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 8,772 shares. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $384.52 per share and a market cap of $366.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 4,625 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.19 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.39 per share and a market cap of $26.32Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,142 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 18,497. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/02/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $227.82 per share and a market cap of $719.40Bil. The stock has returned -43.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-book ratio of 18.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.40 and a price-sales ratio of 10.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SENTRY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC bought 2,004 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 62,396. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/02/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $96.79 per share and a market cap of $987.42Bil. The stock has returned -41.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 88.80, a price-book ratio of 7.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,782 shares in NAS:CSGP, giving the stock a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.42 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $81.19 per share and a market cap of $33.02Bil. The stock has returned -4.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 94.41, a price-book ratio of 4.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.86 and a price-sales ratio of 15.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

