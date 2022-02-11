TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $330.00Mil. The top holdings were CLF(29.92%), QCOM(14.48%), and AAPL(6.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TERRIL BROTHERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 367,095 shares. The trade had a 6.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.87.

On 11/02/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50 per share and a market cap of $22.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 647,747-share investment in NYSE:BHC. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.95 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Bausch Health Companies Inc traded for a price of $6.9 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -75.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bausch Health Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

TERRIL BROTHERS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:FLRN by 101,005 shares. The trade had a 1.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.17.

On 11/02/2022, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF traded for a price of $30.25 per share and a market cap of $3.10Bil. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 62,704-share investment in NAS:BKEPP.PFD. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.71 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Blueknight Energy Partners LP traded for a price of $8.735 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 16.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 43.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The guru established a new position worth 6,100 shares in NAS:SQQQ, giving the stock a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.65 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $53.49 per share and a market cap of $4.28Bil. The stock has returned 58.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PROSHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

