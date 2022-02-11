First International Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 79 stocks valued at a total of $223.00Mil. The top holdings were AFIF(32.49%), DALT(13.43%), and JPST(6.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First International Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

First International Bank & Trust reduced their investment in BATS:AFIF by 512,879 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.81.

On 11/02/2022, Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $8.65 per share and a market cap of $119.80Mil. The stock has returned -7.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Anfield Universal Fixed Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, First International Bank & Trust bought 17,470 shares of ARCA:MUNI for a total holding of 65,382. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.53.

On 11/02/2022, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $49.72 per share and a market cap of $843.75Mil. The stock has returned -9.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, First International Bank & Trust bought 10,479 shares of ARCA:IWP for a total holding of 166,153. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.7.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $85.01 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned -29.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.68.

The guru established a new position worth 84,564 shares in BATS:ADFI, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.51 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF traded for a price of $8.23 per share and a market cap of $15.64Mil. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

The guru established a new position worth 2,646 shares in NAS:AMGN, giving the stock a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $242.4 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $272.06 per share and a market cap of $145.53Bil. The stock has returned 33.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-book ratio of 60.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

