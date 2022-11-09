Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) to Voya Financial, Inc. for $10.50 per share is fair to Benefitfocus shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Benefitfocus shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Benefitfocus and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Benefitfocus shareholders; (2) determine whether Voya is underpaying for Benefitfocus; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Benefitfocus shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Benefitfocus shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

