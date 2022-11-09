NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Cowen Inc. ( COWN)’s sale to TD Bank Group for $39.00 per share. If you are a Cowen shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Professional Holding Corp. ( PFHD)’s sale to Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for 0.8909 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Professional common stock. If you are a Professional shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (: ECOM)’s sale to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash. If you are a ChannelAdvisor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PBF Logistics LP (: PBFX)’s sale to PBF Energy Inc. for 0.270 shares of PBF Energy Class A common stock and $9.25 in cash, without interest. If you are a PBF Logistics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

