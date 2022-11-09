TOGETHER FOR MEDICINES THAT MATTER: A PARADIGM SHIFT TO UNLOCK NEW MARKETS AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR GLOBAL ACCESS TO BIOLOGICS BY APPLYING A FULLY INTEGRATED, END-TO-END CONTINUOUS BIOMANUFACTURING PROCESS

JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS SELECTED FOR A SECOND AWARD UNDER THE US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE ACCELERATED ANTIBODIES PROGRAM

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today presents at its Capital Markets Day an update on how the Company is taking meaningful steps to transform biologics manufacturing to enable global access.

The programme entitled: "Paradigm shift in Biologics" will take place at its J.POD ® Redmond, WA (US) facility. In line with the theme, capital market participants and thought leaders will learn how Evotec's subsidiary company, Just - Evotec Biologics, is taking meaningful strides to transform biologics manufacturing to expand global access to quality biotherapeutics in support of Evotec's mission: "Together for medicines that matter".

The Capital Markets Day agenda will include a tour of Just - Evotec Biologics' state-of-the-art cGMP biomanufacturing facility (J.POD ® ) and presentations highlighting how the company is using its highly integrated AI/ML-based platforms in the areas of discovery, process development, and continuous manufacturing. In totality, participants will have a full understanding of how the company's expertise and innovative technology will disrupt today's market for biologics manufacturing.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "The biologics manufacturing industry has been entrenched in decades old technology, which has hampered global access to important biotherapeutics. Just - Evotec Biologics' technology platforms unlock the potential of biologics for diseases affecting large and small patient populations and enables affordable commercialisation strategies for novel effective antibody combination therapies. This is what we mean by: Together for medicines that matter."

Dr Linda Zuckerman, EVP and Global Head of Biotherapeutics, stated: "We are well ahead of the curve and are implementing our continuous manufacturing for biotherapeutics. Combined with our AI/ML-based discovery and design capabilities, we are well positioned to fulfil our mission to expanded global access to biotherapeutics."

Just - Evotec Biologics, recently joined the U.S. Department of Defense's ("DOD") Advanced Development and Manufacturing network of facilities, following a thorough vetting process that led to a contract worth up to $ 49.9 m for the rapid development of monoclonal antibody-based drug product prototypes.

Just - Evotec Biologics today announced that it has been selected for a second award under the Accelerated Antibodies Program.

The company recently broke ground for a second biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, J.POD ® Toulouse, France (EU), at Evotec's Campus Curie. A clone of the Redmond facility, the Toulouse J.POD ® will bring advanced biomanufacturing to the EU.

Dr John Erickson, a veteran industry leader, stated: "There is a growing consensus in the industry that biopharmaceutical factories need to be smaller and more flexible. These goals are synergistic and I believe that integrated and continuous bioprocessing is a key enabler for both."

About the Capital Markets Day

Evotec hosts its Capital Markets Day on 02 November 2022, starting at 9.00 am PDT (12.00 pm EDT, 5.00 pm CET) with a site tour. The meeting will take place on site at Just - Evotec Biologics' Redmond Facility, J.POD ® Redmond, WA (US). The presentation will be streamed via a live webcast starting at 11.00 am PDT (2.00 pm EDT, 7.00 pm CET) and a recording will be available on www.evotec.com the next day.

About Dr John Erickson

The son of a NASA engineer, Dr Erickson has always had a natural curiosity and passion for innovation. Dr Erickson received a BA in Biology and Chemistry from Amherst College and a MS in Chemical Engineering Practice and PhD in Chemical Engineering from MIT. He initially worked in industrial enzymology at Rhône-Poulenc before joining the biopharmaceutical industry. After joining GSK, he held a variety of roles in process development, project management, and manufacturing over 29 years. One of the highlights of that time was working with other industry colleagues on the A-mAb case study. Most recently, Dr Erickson served as Vice President, Biopharmaceutical and Steriles Manufacturing Science and Technology, where he was responsible for scientific oversight and support for commercial biopharmaceutical drug substance and sterile fill/finish of biopharmaceuticals and small molecules.

Dr Erickson started a consulting company in 2019. He has been consulting for the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmacuticals ("NIIMBL"), a public/private partnership, since 2019 as a Senior Fellow and has been Acting Chief Technology Officer since 2020. At NIIMBL he applies his perspective and extensive industry experience to help ensure that NIIMBL investments are aligned with current industry needs; support the management of a portfolio of impactful projects; and help lead technology initiatives and projects that will benefit the biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem.

ABOUT JUST - EVOTEC BIOLOGICS

Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just - Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com .

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Company's 16 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter %40Evotec and LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact Evotec SE:

Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, [email protected]

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Senior Specialist Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49.(0)151 4070-4843, [email protected]

IR Contact Evotec SE:

Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, [email protected]

