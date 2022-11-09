Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will participate at the following investor conferences.

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Presentation time: 10:15 AM to 10:45 AM Central Time (11:15 AM to 11:45 AM Eastern)

6th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Fireside chat time: 1:10 PM to 1:40 PM Pacific Time (4:10 PM to 4:40 PM Eastern)

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York City

Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Fireside chat time: 9:10 AM to 9:40 AM Eastern Time

11th Annual NYC Summit in New York City

Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

To participate in these conferences, please contact a representative of those firms.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. Advanced Energy’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial production, medical and life sciences, data center computing, networking and telecommunications. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support for customers around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propels growth of its customers and innovates the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted four decades to perfecting power. It is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance. Trust.

