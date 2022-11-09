Montreal, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces the appointment of Vicky Bindra as Chief Product and Operations Officer, effective November 14, 2022.

In this newly created role reporting to Nuvei Chair and CEO Phil Fayer, Bindra will oversee product development and operations, supporting growth across geographies and verticals. His focus will be on delivering custom-made solutions and supporting processes designed to accelerate revenue for Nuvei’s customers. He will be based in San Francisco.

Bindra joins Nuvei from his position of Chief Product Officer at FIS where he was responsible for the strategic product function across the company, identifying and creating products and propositions for merchants, banks, fintechs, insurance and investment companies.

Prior to FIS, he had a successful career in payment and fintech, including being CEO of Pine Labs, the Sequoia-backed Indian Fintech Unicorn. He also managed Mastercard’s business across APAC and MEA as its president prior to leading product and solutions globally at Visa.

Bindra started his career in finance and strategy consulting with various senior leadership roles including CEO of GE Capital India, EVP at Citi and as a partner at Bain & Company.

He took numerous non-executive director and advisor positions at, among others, Inchcape, Blackhawk Network, CloudPay and Billtrust. He is a chartered accountant and has an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

“I am delighted to see Vicky getting on board. Our growth comes from our beautiful products and technology, and Vicky, with his expertise and deep understanding of our end market will help shape our future,” said Fayer. “He will also bring with him his warmth and positivity that will radiate through the organization,” Fayer added.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

