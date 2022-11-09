RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference in Boston, MA. The fireside chat presentation will begin Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 1:15 PM EST.

A live, listen-only webcast will be accessible via RPM's website, www.rpminc.com, under Investors%2FPresentations+%26amp%3B+Webcasts. For those who cannot listen to the live webcast, an archived replay will be available for six months following the event.

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, DayGlo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help+build+a+better+world. The company employs approximately 16,800 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Matt Schlarb, senior director – investor relations, at 330-220-6064 or [email protected].

