Bristol+Myers+Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the presentation of research demonstrating the strength of the company’s cardiovascular franchise at the American Heart Association’s (AHA) annual Scientific Sessions, taking place in-person and virtually November 5-7, 2022. Findings from clinical, patient-reported outcomes and real-world studies will be presented across the cardiovascular portfolio. Notably, one abstract from the CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) development program was accepted as a featured science presentation demonstrating advancements in the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

“The AHA annual Scientific Sessions is an important congress for us to share new data that is adding to the growing body of evidence demonstrating the continued positive, long-term impact our treatments are having for cardiovascular patients globally,” said Roland Chen, MD, senior vice president and head of cardiovascular development, Global Drug Development at Bristol Myers Squibb. “We continue to pursue the development of innovative, safe, effective and durable treatment options that improve patients’ lives, and are proud to showcase further analysis from our programs in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and thrombosis.”

Key presentations include:

A featured science presentation of the 32-week follow-up and crossover data from the VALOR-HCM study evaluating mavacamten and the use of septal reduction therapy (SRT)

A poster presentation surrounding the analysis of pooled safety data from five clinical trials of mavacamten treatment in patients with obstructive and nonobstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

An oral presentation, sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, on racial disparities and geographic variation in anticoagulant treatment among Medicare beneficiaries with non-valvular atrial fibrillation in the United States

Summary of Presentations

Select Bristol Myers Squibb and Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance studies at the AHA Annual Scientific Sessions 2022 include:

Abstract Title Primary Author Type/# Session Title Time (CT) Saturday, November 5, 2022 Mavacamten Treatment in Patients with Obstructive and Nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Pooled Safety Analysis of 5 Clinical Trials Fermin, D Poster - SA2183 HF.APS.P33 - Novel Drugs and Strategies for Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Impact of Mavacamten on Artificial Intelligence Electrocardiographic Diagnosis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in the EXPLORER-HCM Trial Siontis, K Poster - SA2182 HF.APS.P33 - Novel Drugs and Strategies for Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Sunday, November 6, 2022 Myosin Inhibition in Patients With Obstructive HCM Referred for Septal Reduction Therapy: 32-Week Active Blinded Crossover Results From VALOR-HCM Trial Desai, M Featured+Science+Session+-+Oral+Presentation FS.02 -New Insights - Cardiac Surgery 9:30 AM - 9:42 AM The Association of Echocardiographic Parameters with Health Status in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Insights from the EXPLORER-HCM Trial Arnold, S Oral - 288 QU.AOS.465 - Improving Cardiovascular Health Outcomes Through Real-World Science 10:06 AM - 10:16 AM Effect of Mavacamten on Systolic Anterior Motion of the Mitral Valve and Mitral Regurgitation in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from the VALOR-HCM Study Cremer, P Moderated Poster - MP129 HF.MDP19 - New Insights From Clinical Trials: Pharmacologic Therapy for Heart Failure 10:30 AM - 10:35 AM Predictors of Primary Non-Adherence in Patients With Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation Prescribed Oral Anticoagulants in the US* Hines, DM Poster - MP111 QU.MDP32 - Improving Cardiovascular Health: Prediction, Processes and Programs 12:00 PM - 12:05 PM Effect of Mavacamten on Diastolic Function in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Insights from the VALOR-HCM Study Cremer, P Oral - 326 IM.AOS.373 - Charles T. Dotter Memorial Lecture 4:18 PM - 4:28 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 Racial Disparities and Geographic Variation in Anticoagulant Treatment Among Medicare Beneficiaries With Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation in the United States* Kang, A Oral - 599 EP.RFO32 - Out of Rhythm and Out of Step: Prevention and Management of Atrial Fibrillation 11:50 AM - 11:55 AM Association Between Oral Anticoagulant Type and Hospital Readmission Rates Following Myocardial Infarction With Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients With Nonvalvular Atrial Fibrillation* Desai, N Poster - MO4086 EA.APS.P278 - Broadening Our Understanding of Anticoagulation in the Setting of Atrial Fibrillation 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM Benefits of Apixaban Over Warfarin are Preserved Independent of Warfarin Time in Therapeutic Range: Insights From the AUGUSTUS Trial* Harrington, J Poster - MO4080 EA.APS.P278 - Broadening Our Understanding of Anticoagulation in the Setting of Atrial Fibrillation 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM Reduced versus Standard Dose Apixaban in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and Acute Coronary Syndrome and/or Undergoing Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Insights From the AUGUSTUS Trial* Fudim, M Poster - MO4087 EA.APS.P278 - Broadening Our Understanding of Anticoagulation in the Setting of Atrial Fibrillation 1:45 PM - 2:45 PM

*Sponsored by the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance

About CAMZYOS (mavacamten)

CAMZYOS(mavacamten) is the first and only cardiac myosin inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) indicated for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. CAMZYOS is an allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin. CAMZYOS modulates the number of myosin heads that can enter “on actin” (power-generating) states, thus reducing the probability of force-producing (systolic) and residual (diastolic) cross-bridge formation. Excess myosin actin cross-bridge formation and dysregulation of the super-relaxed state are mechanistic hallmarks of HCM. CAMZYOS shifts the overall myosin population towards an energy-sparing, recruitable, super-relaxed state. In HCM patients, myosin inhibition with CAMZYOS reduces dynamic LVOT obstruction and improves cardiac filling pressures.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNING: RISK OF HEART FAILURE

CAMZYOS reduces left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction.

Echocardiogram assessments of LVEF are required prior to and during treatment with CAMZYOS. Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Interrupt CAMZYOS if LVEF is <50% at any visit or if the patient experiences heart failure symptoms or worsening clinical status.

Concomitant use of CAMZYOS with certain cytochrome P450 inhibitors or discontinuation of certain cytochrome P450 inducers may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction; therefore, the use of CAMZYOS is contraindicated with the following:

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inhibitors or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, CAMZYOS is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the CAMZYOS REMS PROGRAM.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

CAMZYOS is contraindicated with concomitant use of:

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inhibitors or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors

Moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Heart Failure

CAMZYOS reduces systolic contraction and can cause heart failure or totally block ventricular function. Patients who experience a serious intercurrent illness (e.g., serious infection) or arrhythmia (e.g., atrial fibrillation or other uncontrolled tachyarrhythmia) are at greater risk of developing systolic dysfunction and heart failure.

Assess the patient’s clinical status and LVEF prior to and regularly during treatment and adjust the CAMZYOS dose accordingly. New or worsening arrhythmia, dyspnea, chest pain, fatigue, palpitations, leg edema, or elevations in N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) may be signs and symptoms of heart failure and should also prompt an evaluation of cardiac function.

Asymptomatic LVEF reduction, intercurrent illnesses, and arrhythmias require additional dosing considerations.

Initiation of CAMZYOS in patients with LVEF <55% is not recommended. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS in patients on disopyramide, ranolazine, verapamil with a beta blocker, or diltiazem with a beta blocker as these medications and combinations were excluded from EXPLORER-HCM. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS with disopyramide in combination with verapamil or diltiazem has been associated with left ventricular systolic dysfunction and heart failure symptoms in patients with obstructive HCM.

CYP 450 Drug Interactions Leading to Heart Failure or Loss of Effectiveness

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and CYP3A4 enzymes. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS and drugs that interact with these enzymes may lead to life-threatening drug interactions such as heart failure or loss of effectiveness.

Advise patients of the potential for drug interactions, including with over the counter medications (such as omeprazole, esomeprazole, or cimetidine). Advise patients to inform their healthcare provider of all concomitant products prior to and during CAMZYOS treatment.

CAMZYOS Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program

CAMZYOS is only available through a restricted program called the CAMZYOS REMS Program because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Notable requirements of the CAMZYOS REMS Program include the following:

Prescribers must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program.

Patients must enroll in the REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring requirements.

Pharmacies must be certified by enrolling in the REMS Program and must only dispense to patients who are authorized to receive CAMZYOS.

Wholesalers and distributors must only distribute to certified pharmacies.

Further information is available at www.CAMZYOSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-833-628-7367.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

CAMZYOS may cause fetal toxicity when administered to a pregnant female, based on animal studies. Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to treatment and advise patients to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs). Advise patients using CHCs to use an alternative contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP 450 enzyme induction or to add nonhormonal contraception. Advise females of reproductive potential about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, adverse reactions occurring in >5% of patients and more commonly in the CAMZYOS group than in the placebo group were dizziness (27% vs 18%) and syncope (6% vs 2%).

Effects on Systolic Function

In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, mean (SD) resting LVEF was 74% (6) at baseline in both treatment groups. Mean (SD) absolute change from baseline in LVEF was -4% (8) in the CAMZYOS group and 0% (7) in the placebo group over the 30-week treatment period. At Week 38, following an 8-week interruption of trial drug, mean LVEF was similar to baseline for both treatment groups. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, 7 (6%) patients in the CAMZYOS group and 2 (2%) patients in the placebo group experienced reversible reductions in LVEF <50% (median 48%: range 35-49%) while on treatment. In all 7 patients treated with CAMZYOS, LVEF recovered following interruption of CAMZYOS.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Potential for Other Drugs to Affect Plasma Concentrations of CAMZYOS

CAMZYOS is primarily metabolized by CYP2C19 and to a lesser extent by CYP3A4 and CYP2C9. Inducers and inhibitors of CYP2C19 and moderate to strong inhibitors or inducers of CYP3A4 may affect the exposures of CAMZYOS.

Impact of Other Drugs on CAMZYOS:

Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

Moderate to Strong CYP2C19 Inducers or Moderate to Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Concomitant use decreases CAMZYOS exposure, which may reduce CAMZYOS’ efficacy. The risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction may increase with discontinuation of these inducers as the levels of induced enzyme normalizes. Concomitant use is contraindicated.

Weak CYP2C19 Inhibitors or Moderate CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Concomitant use with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor increases CAMZYOS exposure, which may increase the risk of adverse drug reactions. Initiate CAMZYOS at the recommended starting dose of 5 mg orally once daily in patients who are on stable therapy with a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Reduce dose of CAMZYOS by one level (i.e., 15 to 10 mg, 10 to 5 mg, or 5 to 2.5 mg) in patients who are on CAMZYOS treatment and intend to initiate a weak CYP2C19 inhibitor or a moderate CYP3A4 inhibitor. Schedule clinical and echocardiographic assessment 4 weeks after inhibitor initiation, and do not up-titrate CAMZYOS until 12 weeks after inhibitor initiation. Avoid initiation of concomitant weak CYP2C19 and moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors in patients who are on stable treatment with 2.5 mg of CAMZYOS because a lower dose is not available.

Potential for CAMZYOS to Affect Plasma Concentrations of Other Drugs

CAMZYOS is an inducer of CYP3A4, CYP2C9, and CYP2C19. Concomitant use with CYP3A4, CYP2C19, or CYP2C9 substrates may reduce plasma concentration of these drugs. Closely monitor when CAMZYOS is used in combination with CYP3A4, CYP2C19, or CYP2C9 substrates where decreases in the plasma concentration of these drugs may reduce their activity.

Hormonal Contraceptives: Progestin and ethinyl estradiol are CYP3A4 substrates. Concomitant use of CAMZYOS may decrease exposures of ethinyl estradiol and progestin, which may lead to contraceptive failure or an increase in breakthrough bleeding. Advise patients to use a contraceptive method that is not affected by CYP 450 enzyme induction (e.g., intrauterine system) or add nonhormonal contraception (such as condoms) during concomitant use and for 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS.

Drugs That Reduce Cardiac Contractility

Expect additive negative inotropic effects of CAMZYOS and other drugs that reduce cardiac contractility. Avoid concomitant use of CAMZYOS with disopyramide in combination with verapamil or diltiazem. If concomitant therapy with a negative inotrope is initiated, or if the dose of a negative inotrope is increased, monitor LVEF closely until stable doses and clinical response have been achieved.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

CAMZYOS may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant female. Advise pregnant females about the potential risk to the fetus with maternal exposure to CAMZYOS during pregnancy. There is a pregnancy safety study for CAMZYOS. If CAMZYOS is administered during pregnancy, or if a patient becomes pregnant while receiving CAMZYOS or within 4 months after the last dose of CAMZYOS, healthcare providers should report CAMZYOS exposure by contacting Bristol Myers Squibb at 1-800-721-5072 or www.bms.com.

Lactation

The presence of CAMZYOS in human or animal milk, the drug’s effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production are unknown. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother’s clinical need for CAMZYOS and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed child from CAMZYOS or from the underlying maternal condition.

Females and Males of Reproductive Potential

Confirm absence of pregnancy in females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of CAMZYOS. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with CAMZYOS and for 4 months after the last dose. Use of CAMZYOS may reduce the effectiveness of CHCs. Advise patients using CHCs to use an alternative contraceptive method or add nonhormonal contraception.

Please see US Full Prescribing+Information, including Boxed WARNING and Medication+Guide.

About Eliquis

Eliquis® is an oral selective Factor Xa inhibitor. By inhibiting Factor Xa, a key blood clotting protein, Eliquis decreases thrombin generation and blood clot formation. Eliquis is approved for multiple indications in the U.S. based on efficacy and safety data from multiple Phase 3 clinical trials. Eliquis is a prescription medicine indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF); for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery; for the treatment of DVT and PE; and to reduce the risk of recurrent DVT and PE, following initial therapy. Eliquis continues to be developed and commercialized by The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance.

ELIQUIS Important Safety Information

Indications

ELIQUIS is indicated to reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation. ELIQUIS is indicated for the prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which may lead to pulmonary embolism (PE), in patients who have undergone hip or knee replacement surgery. ELIQUIS is indicated for the treatment of DVT and PE, and to reduce the risk of recurrent DVT and PE following initial therapy.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: (A) PREMATURE DISCONTINUATION OF ELIQUIS INCREASES THE RISK OF THROMBOTIC EVENTS, (B) SPINAL/EPIDURAL HEMATOMA

(A) Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, increases the risk of thrombotic events. If anticoagulation with ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant.

(B) Epidural or spinal hematomas may occur in patients treated with ELIQUIS who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia or undergoing spinal puncture. These hematomas may result in long-term or permanent paralysis. Consider these risks when scheduling patients for spinal procedures. Factors that can increase the risk of developing epidural or spinal hematomas in these patients include:

use of indwelling epidural catheters

concomitant use of other drugs that affect hemostasis, such as nonsteroidal

anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), platelet inhibitors, other anticoagulants

a history of traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal punctures

a history of spinal deformity or spinal surgery

optimal timing between the administration of ELIQUIS and neuraxial procedures is not known

Monitor patients frequently for signs and symptoms of neurological impairment. If neurological compromise is noted, urgent treatment is necessary.

Consider the benefits and risks before neuraxial intervention in patients anticoagulated or to be anticoagulated.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Active pathological bleeding

Severe hypersensitivity reaction to ELIQUIS (e.g., anaphylactic reactions)

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Increased Risk of Thrombotic Events after Premature Discontinuation: Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, in the absence of adequate alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events. An increased rate of stroke was observed during the transition from ELIQUIS to warfarin in clinical trials in atrial fibrillation patients. If ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant.

Premature discontinuation of any oral anticoagulant, including ELIQUIS, in the absence of adequate alternative anticoagulation increases the risk of thrombotic events. An increased rate of stroke was observed during the transition from ELIQUIS to warfarin in clinical trials in atrial fibrillation patients. If ELIQUIS is discontinued for a reason other than pathological bleeding or completion of a course of therapy, consider coverage with another anticoagulant. Bleeding Risk: ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding. Concomitant use of drugs affecting hemostasis increases the risk of bleeding, including aspirin and other antiplatelet agents, other anticoagulants, heparin, thrombolytic agents, SSRIs, SNRIs, and NSAIDs. Advise patients of signs and symptoms of blood loss and to report them immediately or go to an emergency room. Discontinue ELIQUIS in patients with active pathological hemorrhage. The anticoagulant effect of apixaban can be expected to persist for at least 24 hours after the last dose (i.e., about two half-lives). An agent to reverse the anti-factor Xa activity of apixaban is available. Please visit www.andexxa.com for more information on availability of a reversal agent.

ELIQUIS increases the risk of bleeding and can cause serious, potentially fatal, bleeding. Spinal/Epidural Anesthesia or Puncture: Patients treated with ELIQUIS undergoing spinal/epidural anesthesia or puncture may develop an epidural or spinal hematoma which can result in long-term or permanent paralysis.



The risk of these events may be increased by the postoperative use of indwelling epidural catheters or the concomitant use of medicinal products affecting hemostasis. Indwelling epidural or intrathecal catheters should not be removed earlier than 24 hours after the last administration of ELIQUIS. The next dose of ELIQUIS should not be administered earlier than 5 hours after the removal of the catheter. The risk may also be increased by traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal puncture. If traumatic puncture occurs, delay the administration of ELIQUIS for 48 hours.



Monitor patients frequently and if neurological compromise is noted, urgent diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Physicians should consider the potential benefit versus the risk of neuraxial intervention in ELIQUIS patients.

Patients treated with ELIQUIS undergoing spinal/epidural anesthesia or puncture may develop an epidural or spinal hematoma which can result in long-term or permanent paralysis. The risk of these events may be increased by the postoperative use of indwelling epidural catheters or the concomitant use of medicinal products affecting hemostasis. Indwelling epidural or intrathecal catheters should not be removed earlier than 24 hours after the last administration of ELIQUIS. The next dose of ELIQUIS should not be administered earlier than 5 hours after the removal of the catheter. The risk may also be increased by traumatic or repeated epidural or spinal puncture. If traumatic puncture occurs, delay the administration of ELIQUIS for 48 hours. Monitor patients frequently and if neurological compromise is noted, urgent diagnosis and treatment is necessary. Physicians should consider the potential benefit versus the risk of neuraxial intervention in ELIQUIS patients. Prosthetic Heart Valves: The safety and efficacy of ELIQUIS have not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves and is not recommended in these patients.

The safety and efficacy of ELIQUIS have not been studied in patients with prosthetic heart valves and is not recommended in these patients. Acute PE in Hemodynamically Unstable Patients or Patients who Require Thrombolysis or Pulmonary Embolectomy : Initiation of ELIQUIS is not recommended as an alternative to unfractionated heparin for the initial treatment of patients with PE who present with hemodynamic instability or who may receive thrombolysis or pulmonary embolectomy.

: Initiation of ELIQUIS is not recommended as an alternative to unfractionated heparin for the initial treatment of patients with PE who present with hemodynamic instability or who may receive thrombolysis or pulmonary embolectomy. Increased Risk of Thrombosis in Patients with Triple Positive Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS): Direct-acting oral anticoagulants (DOACs), including ELIQUIS, are not recommended for use in patients with triple-positive APS. For patients with APS (especially those who are triple positive [positive for lupus anticoagulant, anticardiolipin, and anti–beta 2-glycoprotein I antibodies]), treatment with DOACs has been associated with increased rates of recurrent thrombotic events compared with vitamin K antagonist therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common and most serious adverse reactions reported with ELIQUIS were related to bleeding.

TEMPORARY INTERRUPTION FOR SURGERY AND OTHER INTERVENTIONS

ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 48 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive procedures with a moderate or high risk of unacceptable or clinically significant bleeding. ELIQUIS should be discontinued at least 24 hours prior to elective surgery or invasive procedures with a low risk of bleeding or where the bleeding would be noncritical in location and easily controlled. Bridging anticoagulation during the 24 to 48 hours after stopping ELIQUIS and prior to the intervention is not generally required. ELIQUIS should be restarted after the surgical or other procedures as soon as adequate hemostasis has been established.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inhibitors: Inhibitors of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) increase exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of bleeding. For patients receiving ELIQUIS doses of 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily, reduce the dose of ELIQUIS by 50% when ELIQUIS is coadministered with drugs that are combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole, or ritonavir). In patients already taking 2.5 mg twice daily, avoid coadministration of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors.

Clarithromycin

Although clarithromycin is a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor, pharmacokinetic data suggest that no dose adjustment is necessary with concomitant administration with ELIQUIS.

Inhibitors of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4) increase exposure to apixaban and increase the risk of bleeding. For patients receiving ELIQUIS doses of 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily, reduce the dose of ELIQUIS by 50% when ELIQUIS is coadministered with drugs that are combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors (e.g., ketoconazole, itraconazole, or ritonavir). In patients already taking 2.5 mg twice daily, avoid coadministration of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors. Although clarithromycin is a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor, pharmacokinetic data suggest that no dose adjustment is necessary with concomitant administration with ELIQUIS. Combined P-gp and Strong CYP3A4 Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers (e.g., rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin, St. John’s wort) because such drugs will decrease exposure to apixaban.

Avoid concomitant use of ELIQUIS with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inducers (e.g., rifampin, carbamazepine, phenytoin, St. John’s wort) because such drugs will decrease exposure to apixaban. Anticoagulants and Antiplatelet Agents: Coadministration of antiplatelet agents, fibrinolytics, heparin, aspirin, and chronic NSAID use increases the risk of bleeding. APPRAISE-2, a placebo-controlled clinical trial of apixaban in high-risk post-acute coronary syndrome patients treated with aspirin or the combination of aspirin and clopidogrel, was terminated early due to a higher rate of bleeding with apixaban compared to placebo.

PREGNANCY

The limited available data on ELIQUIS use in pregnant women are insufficient to inform drug-associated risks of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse developmental outcomes. Treatment may increase the risk of bleeding during pregnancy and delivery, and in the fetus and neonate. Labor or delivery: ELIQUIS use during labor or delivery in women who are receiving neuraxial anesthesia may result in epidural or spinal hematomas. Consider use of a shorter acting anticoagulant as delivery approaches.



LACTATION

Breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment with ELIQUIS.

FEMALES AND MALES OF REPRODUCTIVE POTENTIAL

Females of reproductive potential requiring anticoagulation should discuss pregnancy planning with their physician. The risk of clinically significant uterine bleeding, potentially requiring gynecological surgical interventions, identified with oral anticoagulants including ELIQUIS should be assessed in these patients and those with abnormal uterine bleeding.

Please see U.S.+FULL+PRESCRIBING+INFORMATION, including Boxed WARNINGS, available at BMS.com.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Bristol Myers Squibb/Pfizer Collaboration

In 2007, Pfizer and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into a worldwide collaboration to develop and commercialize apixaban, an oral anticoagulant discovered by Bristol Myers Squibb. This global alliance combines Bristol Myers Squibb's long-standing strengths in cardiovascular drug development and commercialization with Pfizer’s global scale and expertise in this field.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that CAMZYOS® (mavacamten) may not receive regulatory approval for the additional indication described in this release, that any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such product candidate for such additional indication described in this release will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb’s business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

