EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced a partnership with JD Sports for their European omnichannel logistics facility, due to open fully in 2024. JD Sports is a leading global retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with JD Sports to The Netherlands, on top of our current operations with JD Sports’ Go Outdoors brand in the United Kingdom,” said Richard Cawston, GXO President, Europe. “This agreement with one of the world’s leading retailers reinforces our position as an exceptional provider of omnichannel logistics management. We are very much looking forward to supporting JD Sports with our vast experience and expertise in innovative technology and automated ecommerce logistics solutions to drive the best possible consumer experience.”

GXO will carry out its fulfilment activities from a new 646,000-square-feet distribution facility in centrally located Heerlen, The Netherlands. The facility is expected to create over 1,500 new jobs in the area, once fully operational. Heerlen is a gateway to European markets, and the distribution facility there will serve as a central logistics hub for JD Sports’ operations in Continental Europe with 3,300 shops in 32 countries. The facility will be equipped with the latest technology and automation solutions, and the site can accommodate future expansion.

The distribution center has been built to respect BREEAM “Very Good” standards, including optimal lighting and solar panels installed on the roof to supply renewable electricity to both the distribution center and 2,000 households in the neighborhood.

GXO has been recognized as a top employer in Europe and has launched a career page on its web site to begin recruiting candidates for positions at the new distribution facility in Heerlen.

