STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced that members of its Executive Leadership Team will present at the following investor conferences:



Stifel Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 10:55 a.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET (3 p.m. GMT)

Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference (virtual)

Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:25 a.m. ET

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. ET

Webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. Archived webcast recordings will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has initiated Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. The Company has completed a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in primary biliary cholangitis patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus is ongoing. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

