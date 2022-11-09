Complete Solaria, Inc. (“Complete Solaria” or the “Company”), a solar technology, services and financing company, and Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT) (“Freedom”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Marathon Capital LLC will be acting as Lead Capital Markets Advisor to Complete Solaria and Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, will be acting as Lead Capital Markets Advisor to Freedom, in connection with the business combination between Complete Solaria and Freedom. Upon closing of the business combination, which is expected in the first half of 2023, the combined Company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker “CSLR”.

Complete Solaria will be the result of a merger between two leading U.S. residential solar companies, Complete Solar and Solaria which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Complete Solaria will be a full system operator, with a compelling end to end customer offering including best-in-class technology, financing, project fulfilment, and service, for customers across the United States. Kroll, LLC, operating through its Duff and Phelps Opinions Practice, has provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of Freedom in connection with the proposed business combination with Complete Solaria, which satisfies one of the conditions to the closing set forth in the related Business Combination Agreement.

On a pro forma combined basis, Complete Solaria generated $80 million in revenue in 2020, which is projected to increase to over $120 million in 2022, and more than double to approximately $285 million in 2023, with the expectation of achieving breakeven EBITDA in the second half of 2023. Supported by the synergies underlying the merger of Complete Solar and Solaria, the Company expects to achieve profitability in 2024.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria will combine two of the leading residential solar companies in the U.S., Complete Solar and Solaria. The combination of businesses will create a compelling customer offering with best-in-class technology, which is expected to include financing, project fulfilment, and service allowing the combined company to sell more products across more markets and enable a package of financing options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient existence. Complete Solaria is backed by a world-class group of investors, including T.J. Rodgers and certain sponsor shareholders of Freedom. To learn more, please click link+for+Complete+Solaria.

About Freedom

Freedom is a blank check company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom is led by the Executive Chairman Tidjane Thiam, who previously served as CEO of Credit Suisse and Prudential. Senior management of Freedom also includes Chief Executive Officer Adam Gishen, and Edward Zeng, a proven entrepreneur with a strong track record of creating value for investors across financial services, technology and energy transition sectors. To learn more about Freedom, visit www.freedomac1.com.

