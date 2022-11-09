GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC), today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to report third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the call by phone, please go to this registration+link and you will be provided with dial in details. Participants are encouraged to connect 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investors” tab on the GlycoMimetics website. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the call.

About GlycoMimetics, Inc.

GlycoMimetics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and for inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. The Company’s science is based on an understanding of the role that carbohydrates play on the surface of every living cell and applying its specialized chemistry platform to discover small molecule drugs, known as glycomimetics, which alter these carbohydrate-mediated pathways in a variety of disease states, including signaling in cancer and inflammation. As a leader in this space, GlycoMimetics is leveraging this unique targeted approach to advance its pipeline of wholly owned drug candidates, with the goal of developing transformative therapies for serious diseases. GlycoMimetics is in Rockville, MD in the BioHealth Capital Region. Learn more at www.glycomimetics.com.

