EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, is proud to celebrate three employees recognized in this year’s annual RV PRO ‘40 Under 40’ Awards.

Darlene Borkholder – Purchasing Process Manager, Newmar, Nappanee, IN

Natalie Martin – Director of Marketing, Grand Design RV, Middlebury, IN

Cole Phillips –Plant Manager-Stitchcraft, Winnebago Motorhome, Forest City, IA



Each year, forty of the best and the brightest professionals in the RV industry are recognized by RV PRO for their considerable accomplishments. Winners represent some of the top up-and-coming industry professionals from RV manufacturers, dealerships, suppliers, distributors, and other associations across the country.

“At Winnebago Industries, we believe our employees are our greatest strength,” says Michael Happe, President and CEO. “We are proud of these three talented individuals who have shown exemplary work ethic and contributed to building our business and our culture. This award highlights what many at Winnebago Industries already know about Darlene, Natalie, and Cole’s dedication to their work, their coworkers, and the industry.”

The honorees will be recognized in the upcoming December issue of RV PRO magazine, as well as celebrated during the National RV Dealers Association Convention/Expo in November.

