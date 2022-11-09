Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced today that its newest, high-density STT-MRAM product family, the EMxxLX, is now commercially available. The EMxxLX technology, announced earlier this year, is the highest-performing persistent memory available today. It is ideal for use in electronic systems where data persistence and integrity, low power, low latency, and security are paramount, such as industrial IoT, network/enterprise infrastructure, process automation and control, aeronautics/avionics, medical, gaming, and FPGA configurations.

The EMxxLX offers the industry’s first xSPI serial interface based on Everspin’s unique STT-MRAM technology. It is the only commercially available persistent memory with a full read and write bandwidth of 400 megabytes per second via eight I/O signals with a clock frequency of 200MHz. The low-power family of devices delivers the highest combination of performance, endurance, and retention available and are offered in densities from 8 to 64 megabits. The EMxxLX family can replace alternative solutions, such as SRAM, BBSRAM, FRAM, NVSRAM, and NOR flash devices.

“In the fast-growing Industrial IoT and embedded systems markets, customers, more than ever, need to protect critical system data under all conditions, particularly in the event of power loss and without concern for wear out or data integrity issues,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President, and CEO of Everspin Technologies. “Our EMxxLX MRAM devices offer SRAM-like performance with low latency, maintain memory without requiring power, and have extremely high endurance. Additionally, they are compatible with other memory types and easy to design in.”

STT-MRAM technology is less susceptible to the effects of radiation than other persistent memories. The EMxxLX product family is suitable for aerospace and aviation applications because of its high reliability, excellent endurance, and fast writing speeds.

“Airbus has used Everspin’s MRAM products in several critical systems, and we are looking forward to taking advantage of the improved performance and density of the EMxxLX products,” said Stephan Roux, Electronics Hardware Architect of Airbus.

About STT-MRAM Technology

Everspin’s unique STT-MRAM technology has been optimized to withstand the harsh requirements of industrial systems. It offers high speed with a low pin count SPI compatible bus interface with a clock frequency of up to 200 MHz and a single 1.8V power supply.

It has a very high write cycle endurance, so designers do not need to worry about the memory wearing out over the life of the product. Data is retained for more than ten years at 85°C and more than 100 years at 70°C. With write speeds of more than 1000 times faster than most NOR Flash memories, STT-MRAM can speed up FPGA configuration times, allow low power, Over-the-Air code and system updates, and unify code and data storage needs into one memory device.

The EMxxLX devices are now in volume production and may be purchased from Everspin directly or through Everspin’s distributor network.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance, non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Centers, Automotive, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. www.everspin.com.

