OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced its Chief Executive Officer Matt Foehr will ring the opening bell of the Nasdaq Stock Market in a ceremony today at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. He will be joined by members of OmniAb’s leadership team and Board of Directors to celebrate its listing on the exchange, where regular trading will begin under the ticker OABI on November 2, 2022.

“We are honored to be ringing the Nasdaq opening bell to celebrate OmniAb becoming an independent publicly-traded company, after the completion of the spin-off from Ligand Pharmaceuticals,” stated Mr. Foehr. “We are excited for the future and to build shareholder value as our partners leverage our technology to access the most diverse antibody repertoires and cutting-edge screening technologies to discover next-generation therapeutics. I want to thank our employees, directors, partners and shareholders for supporting our mission to enable the rapid development of innovative therapeutics by pushing the frontiers of drug discovery technologies.”

The market opening ceremony will be livestreamed and can be viewed here.

OmniAb's discovery platform provides pharmaceutical industry partners access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligence™ (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

