Drivers on the Uber (NYSE:UBER) platform in seven European countries can now purchase discounted home EV chargers, as Wallbox (NYSE: WBX) – a leading provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide – and Uber expand their partnership across the continent.

The partnership, which will operate in the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium, builds on Wallbox and Uber’s partnership in the USA and Canada that was successfully launched in 2021.

Supporting drivers switching to electric is key to Uber’s ambition to become a zero emissions platform in Europe by 2030, with Uber aiming for 100% EV in cities such as London as early as 2025.

Drivers are going electric in Europe nearly 5x faster than average European private car owners, with 6.2% of Kms driven on the Uber platform across the region now being fully electric.

Access to charging, both at home and on-street, remains a key barrier for drivers making the switch. As part of the partnership, drivers on the Uber platform will be able to purchase a home charger plus installation from Wallbox at a discounted rate.

Masud Rabbani, CBO Wallbox, said:

“We are delighted to expand our successful partnership with Uber. At Wallbox, we want to make the transition to EV as smooth and simple for drivers as possible and we believe our products offer that to drivers on the Uber platform around Europe. We look forward to this partnership developing over the coming years.”

Chris Hook, Head of Global Sustainability Strategy at Uber, said:

“We want to be the cleanest mobility platform on the planet, becoming a 100% electric platform across Europe by 2030. Partnerships with private and public stakeholders will be key to this success.

“Drivers consistently tell us that lack of easily accessible charging is an important concern. By expanding our collaboration with Wallbox in Europe we hope this will help address this key barrier for switching to EVs and help ensure drivers can make the switch as seamlessly and as soon as possible.”

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users’ relationship to the grid. Wallbox goes beyond electric vehicle charging to give users the power to control their consumption, save money, and live more sustainably.

Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 110 countries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Barcelona, the company now employs over 1000 people in its offices in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? Billions of trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities

