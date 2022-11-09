CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it will be sharing the latest data on AlloSure® Kidney and its patient-centered digital health solutions at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022 meeting being held November 3 - 6 in Orlando, Florida.

“ASN Kidney Week is an excellent opportunity for CareDx to expand further into transplant nephrology in the community setting, where we will be sharing the latest AlloSure Kidney data and digital solutions to help nephrologists manage the complexities of transplant patient care,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “As a company 100 percent committed to driving transplant innovation, we are proud to be a leader in the digitalization of the patient journey before, during and after transplantation to improve outcomes.”

At ASN Kidney Week, CareDx is featured in nine abstracts and posters, and one oral presentation, several of which add to the clinical utility data showing AlloSure as an important surveillance tool for transplant patient management. These latest presentations are consistent with the findings of the landmark 2021 ADMIRAL study1 -- the industry’s first long-term, 3-year, multicenter prospective clinical validation for routine kidney transplant surveillance. The study showed that AlloSure provides an early and accurate assessment of allograft injury when used in routine kidney transplant surveillance and can predict long-term graft survival outcomes. AlloSureis the first donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution to demonstrate clinical utility in prediction of de novo donor-specific antibody, and both subclinical and clinical rejection in a long-term study.1

“It is truly my pleasure to share the latest data on AlloSure Kidney and the impact it can have on clinical practice when used in surveillance and in identifying patients with non-actionable histologic findings that may allow for more nuanced clinical decision-making and potentially reduce the number of unnecessary biopsies,” said Sridhar Allam, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Kidney and Pancreas Transplant at Medical City Fort Worth, Associate Professor at TCU Burnett School of Medicine, and Transplant Nephrologist at Tarrant Nephrology.

CareDx is a provider of digital health solutions that powerfully link participating transplant centers, healthcare providers, and patients in better navigating the complex transplant journey to improve patient care. During ASN Kidney Week CareDx will be onsite to highlight how its digital health solutions support clinical practice and help centers achieve operational efficiency. The AlloCare® mobile health app is fully integrated with AlloHome® remote patient monitoring, TxAccess™ to manage the transplant waitlist process, and medication adherence and education features. These solutions, along with MedActionPlan® PRO, streamline communications, facilitate earlier interventions, and empower patients to take greater control of their care. CareDx also offers data and workflow management software that ensures that its testing services easily integrate with electronic medical records and other transplant platforms such as Ottr®, TransChart®, and XynQAPI®.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: %3Cb%3Ewww.CareDx.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s sharing of the latest data on AlloSure Kidney and its patient-centered digital health solutions at the ASN Kidney Week 2022 meeting (collectively, the “ASN Participation”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its ASN Participation; risks that CareDx is not featured in the nine clinical abstracts supporting the clinical utility of AlloSure at the ASN Kidney Week; risks that theASN Kidney Week meeting fails to take place at the time and place shown in the press release; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 24, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 5, 2022, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on August 4, 2022, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

References:

Bu L, Gupta G, Pai A, et al, Clinical outcome from the Assessing Donor-derived cell-free DNA Monitoring Insights of kidney Allografts with Longitudinal surveillance (ADMIRAL) study. Kidney International. April 2022, 101(4) 793-803; doi: https%3A%2F%2Fdoi.org%2F10.1016%2Fj.kint.2021.11.034.

