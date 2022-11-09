DEVON, Pa., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,458,109, titled “Treatment of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome With Cannabidiol,” which includes claims directed to methods of treating one or more behavioral symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome with cannabidiol.



This new patent, which expires in 2040, is part of an expanding international intellectual property portfolio covering the Company’s transdermal cannabidiol product candidate, Zygel. There are currently seven corresponding U.S. patents and one corresponding EU patent related to methods of treating Fragile X syndrome, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome or autism spectrum disorder.

About Zygel

Zygel is the first and only pharmaceutically-manufactured cannabidiol formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced clear gel, designed to provide controlled drug delivery into the bloodstream transdermally (i.e. through the skin). Recent studies suggest that cannabidiol may modulate the endocannabinoid system and improve certain behavioral symptoms associated with neuropsychiatric conditions. Zygel is an investigational drug product in development for the potential treatment of behavioral symptoms associated with Fragile X syndrome (FXS), 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Company has received orphan drug designation for cannabidiol, the active ingredient in Zygel, from the FDA and the European Commission in the treatment of FXS and by the FDA for the treatment of 22q. Additionally, Zygel has been designated a Fast Track development program for treatment of behavioral symptoms of FXS.

About 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome (22q)

As the second most common chromosomal disorder after Down syndrome, 22q is caused by a small missing piece of the 22nd chromosome. The deletion occurs near the middle of the chromosome at a location designated q11.2. It is considered a mid-line condition, with physical symptoms including characteristic palate abnormalities, heart defects, immune dysfunction, and esophageal / GI issues, as well as debilitating neuropsychiatric and behavioral challenges. Anxiety is among the most common neuropsychiatric symptoms of 22q and researchers have found that for children with 22q, anxiety is linked to poorer adaptive behaviors such as self-care and communication skills that affect daily life. Children with 22q also experience withdrawn behavior, ADHD, cognitive impairment, and autism spectrum disorder that affect communication and social interaction. Later in life, they are at an increased risk of developing mental illnesses such as schizophrenia. It is estimated that 22q occurs in between one in 3,000 and one in 6,000 live births, suggesting that there are approximately 83,000 people living with 22q in the U.S. In addition, Zynerba believes that there are approximately 112,000 patients with 22q in the EU and approximately 129,000 in Europe if the United Kingdom is included.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for orphan neuropsychiatric disorders. We are committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome and autism spectrum disorder. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow us on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

