WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ( DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in November:



Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference , presentation on November 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET) in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference , fireside chat on November 16, 2022 at 12:20 p.m. GMT (7:20 a.m. ET) in London

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference , fireside chat on November 16, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET in New York

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on November 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

