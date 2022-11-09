SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that San Diego County, California has entered into a five-year contract with the Company for Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software services. GEM is replacing San Diego County's previous regional notification system.



"This is the second county in Southern California to select GEM for emergency management and critical notification services," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "Between San Diego County and the previously announced Riverside County contract, GEM will cover more than 5.8 million residents, 2 million housing units, and 130,000 businesses."

Mr. Danforth added, "With this award, emergency management agencies, first responders, and more than 15 million Californians statewide will have access to Genasys' unified critical communications solutions to help prepare for and protect against wildfires, flooding, debris flows, tsunamis, earthquakes, and other life safety hazards. Additional Genasys software and hardware systems contracts from California jurisdictions are expected this year."

GEM delivers targeted emergency alerts, public safety warnings and information to people at risk before, during, and after crisis situations. By adding a powerful and intuitive orchestration and management layer on top of existing physical and digital infrastructure, GEM extends the clarity, reach and range of critical communications.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.