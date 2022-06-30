PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation, energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and Zeem Solutions, the innovative zero-emission EV "fleet-as-a-service" provider, today announced Zeem has executed a purchase order for 100 Nikola Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to ensure immediate availability of electric trucks for freight and logistics companies utilizing Zeem's all-inclusive EV depot fleet solution.

Zeem is focused on delivering better economics and a faster, simpler way for commercial fleets to transition to BEVs. By bundling electric vehicles, charging solutions, maintenance, and other services as a flat operating expense, fleets can deploy EVs without waiting. Zeem's purchase order for the 100 Nikola Tre BEVs will help to satisfy Zeem's current customer demand at their California depot and other future national locations. Nikola has entered into commercial production of its Class 8 vehicles and has immediate availability to supply customers like Zeem.

"Zeem Solutions is pioneering a new way for fleets to adopt battery-electric commercial vehicles by providing the vehicles, charging, parking and maintenance with maximum availability and minimal capital investment," said Nikola President, Commercial Pablo Koziner. "Nikola is committed to supporting Zeem to ensure their customers receive maximum value and best-in-class support."

"Over the last year, we have seen major demand for Class 8 tractors from fleet operators and the Nikola team has a well-built production vehicle that is deliverable today and fits the range requirements of our customers," said Paul Gioupis, CEO, Zeem Solutions. "The Nikola team has been great to work with, they care about their customers, and we look forward to deploying their vehicles throughout 2023."

Through this partnership, Nikola and Zeem plan to work towards accelerating the adoption of zero-emission commercial trucks by providing a pathway for fleets to experience the benefits of BEV technology while helping companies meet their sustainability goals economically.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

ABOUT ZEEM SOLUTIONS

Zeem Solutions builds and operates zero-emission fleet depots that transform the way medium- and heavy-duty fleets operate. Basic EV fleet-as-a-service amenities include vehicle leasing, vehicle charging, secured parking, vehicle maintenance and cleaning, and lounge space for drivers. In addition, depots are used for opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets as needed. Zeem is deploying depots in strategic locations to accelerate fleet electrification and zero emission mobility, serve as centers of technological innovation, and support the growing clean energy economy. For more information, visit www.zeemsolutions.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of collaboration between Nikola and Zeem; the ability of Nikola's vehicles to assist customers improve driver experience, reduce their carbon imprint and use of resources and increase efficiency of their operations; the ability of Nikola's or Zeem's businesses to provide customers with maximum value and best-in-class support or accelerate the adoption of zero-emission commercial trucks or help companies meet their sustainability goals economically; expectations regarding Nikola's business, its manufacturing timeline, the general business model and strategy; Nikola's expectations for its trucks, the trucks' anticipated performance metrics and market acceptance of electric trucks, both BEV and FCEV; and market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the ultimate execution of definitive documentation; failure to realize the anticipated benefits or objectives of the definitive documentation; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of Nikola's trucks; risks associated with development and testing of fuel-cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; risks associated with changes in accounting treatment or accounting standards; and the other risks detailed from time to time in reports Nikola files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

