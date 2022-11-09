Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that Shoe Sensation, a leading omni-channel footwear and apparel retailer, simplified store operations, optimized labor forecasting and improved scheduling with Zebra’s Reflexis+software+solutions. The Reflexis software suite supports Shoe Sensation’s retail transformation initiatives focused on getting the right store associates in the right place at the right time.

Shoe Sensation selected Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager™, Workforce Scheduler™ and Employee Self-Service™ solutions to improve communications, labor scheduling and visibility into task completion across nearly 200 stores. With Reflexis+Real-Time+Task+Manager, Shoe Sensation streamlined store execution by prioritizing work based on established best practices. Store managers and other key stakeholders now have insight into task completion rates enabling operational changes based on results.

“We selected Zebra’s Reflexis software solutions because they offer a unified platform for both store execution and labor scheduling – helping us improve efficiency while increasing the visibility needed to ensure tasks were completed in a timely manner to provide the best possible customer experience,” said Dave Schoengart, CEO of Shoe Sensation. “Our operations managers are now distributing tasks more effectively to stores, store associates have increased their productivity, and store managers are spending more time assisting customers and coaching employees.”

Using Reflexis+Workforce+Scheduler and Employee+Self-Service, Shoe Sensation automated labor budgeting and forecasting, increasing the efficiency of their schedules and reducing the administrative time spent developing, editing, reviewing and approving schedules. Shoe Sensation associates also now have an intuitive way to view and adjust their schedules in real time resulting in improved employee engagement.

“With Zebra’s Reflexis task and labor management solutions, Shoe Sensation has elevated the work of front-line workers without unnecessary complexity – ensuring every associate and team is engaged and enabled to do their best work,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s retail solutions unify teams, inform priorities and drive results – enabling retailers to modernize their stores and scale and energize their customer experience strategy with a focus toward more meaningful shopper engagement.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Shoe Sensation simplified store operations and optimized labor forecasting and scheduling with Zebra’s Reflexis software solutions.

Shoe Sensation chose Reflexis because it offers a unified platform for store execution and labor scheduling and supports their retail transformation initiatives focused on getting the right store associates in the right place at the right time.

Zebra’s Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager, Workforce Scheduler and Employee Self-Service solutions improved store execution, communications and visibility into task completion across nearly 200 Shoe Sensation stores.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 84% of the Fortune 500 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #42 on Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, #42 on Fast Company’s list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ABOUT SHOE SENSATION

Founded in 1974, Shoe Sensation has consistently grown the number of its stores from 62 in 2007 to over 200 retail units today. The company has developed a reputation for providing quality and brand-name footwear for the entire family. From toddlers to seniors, it offers a large selection of dress, casual, athletic and work and safety footwear within the walls of every store. Shoe Sensation, Inc., strives to provide quality and brand name footwear for the entire family and to be good stewards in the communities where they are present. Dave Schoengart, Shoe Sensation CEO, has been named among the Top-10+Movers+and+Shakers+in+Retail in 2022 by Retail Info Systems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005271/en/