Selina Hospitality PLC. (“Selina”; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers has formed a strategic partnership with Mantra, a global retreat operator, to curate wellness retreats throughout Selina’s ecosystem of 163 locations across 25 countries and six contents. The expansion into the retreat market is a first for Selina, and will create a separate entity focused solely on building these enriching wellness experiences. Per Global+Wellness+Institute, the wellness economy is projected to reach nearly $7.0 trillion in 2025, and the Mantra partnership allows Selina to tap into this growing business segment all while maximizing synergies across distribution and operating expenses.

Mantra is known for its transformative programs that create unique experiences by bringing together the best wellness instructors of yoga, meditation, and movement with a culinary experience, live music & day trips to deliver a full mind, body, soul retreat. Mantra will be curating local wellness talent (teacher, chefs, musicians, etc.) and developing customized programs across Selina's global and diversified hotel system, be it deep in the desert, the jungle or any number of Selina’s cool, urban locations.

“Selina is proud to champion a brand like Mantra and to be at the forefront of this evolution in global travel and retreat experiences. We see our partnership as an incredible opportunity to reach new customers and to enter the wellness market by providing leaders, teachers, and coaches with beautiful spaces to bring their unique skills and experiences to people around the world” said Selina VP Strategy, Steven O’Hayon.

Prior to joining forces with Selina, Mantra had put together over 50 retreats, corporate offsites & festivals since its founding in June 2020. These events, which hosted over 5,000 people, took place in Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt & Sri Lanka, and now through this partnership will expand out to even more places worldwide.

“Partnering with a company that upholds such similar values and quality standards as Mantra is a dream for us. Having the support of Selina at this stage allows us to tap into their vast global reach and advanced systems to scale our presence and grow our community,” said Doron Domb, Mantra Founder & CEO.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina o Twitter Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

