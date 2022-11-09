Rocky Mountain Internal Medicine uses a Variety of CareCloud Solutions to Streamline Workflows and Optimize Healthcare Services



SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. ( MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has partnered with Rocky Mountain Internal Medicine (RMIM) to apply the company’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution to help RMIM proactively manage its patients’ health conditions. RPM is one of many forward-thinking CareCloud solutions that RMIM currently uses to provide exceptional care to vulnerable populations throughout central Colorado.

RMIM signed on for CareCloud’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution, which CareCloud launched in September, to help their physicians provide even better care for patients who need it most. CareCloud began simplifying workflows for RMIM providers and improving communication with its patients in 2018 with the implementation of talkEHR for the practice’s electronic health records (EHR). The talkEHR platform is built for interoperability and easy integration, allowing RMIM to effortlessly implement the platform, gain critical access to their patients’ existing personal health information in other EHRs, and make better informed care decisions.

“Implementing CareCloud solutions was liberating for our doctors because the process was easier than previous systems we used,” said a spokesperson for RMIM. “Everything is now smoother, and we have improved communication practice-wide as well as with patients. CareCloud solutions completely changed the way we did things, and are incredibly beneficial in helping us provide the best care for our patients.”

RMIM holds a unique healthcare position within the Denver community. The practice’s four locations in and around the Denver area provide care to a large portion of the region’s population, including those considered underprivileged. With 29% of Denver’s 711,463 residents being Hispanic, RMIM locations serve many Spanish-speaking or bilingual patients. The uninsured and elderly make up a large percent of RMIM patients, and the practice has adopted measures to ensure that healthcare is accessible for their entire community.

“Our practice serves many elderly patients with chronic conditions,” added the RMIM spokesperson. “Coming in for an appointment is a big deal for these patients, who either have to travel from rural areas or have a heightened concern of being exposed to illness at a clinic. CareCloud’s RPM has made a big impact for these patients by removing these barriers, which allows us to monitor their information daily without them having to come into the clinic. We see real-time information about their conditions and adjust their care as needed. The introduction of RPM solutions within our practice is a pivotal moment in allowing us to continue to move toward value-based care.”

“RMIM is committed to providing exceptional care to vulnerable patients,” said Dr. Iram Fatima, CareCloud’s chief operating officer for EHR and telehealth. “This echoes CareCloud’s goal of offering valuable solutions that drive better health outcomes. Our partnership with RMIM has been mutually rewarding, as helping them implement better care for their patients reaffirms why CareCloud exists. We’re here to offer solutions that enhance and strengthen healthcare for both providers and patients, and we’re happy to see RMIM using our solutions to achieve this.”

