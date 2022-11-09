ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “our”) (: GTN) has promoted James Finch to Vice President of News Services. For the past several years, James has managed our news vendor partnerships and assisted Gray’s stations with content and resource sharing as Gray’s Director of News Services. In his new role, James will continue his vital work and additionally lead Gray’s new in-house news training program and our regional content producers.



“James is committed to excellence in journalism. He is a natural teacher and in this new position will provide even greater support to our newsrooms,” explained Gray Senior Vice President-Local Media Sandy Breland.

James has more than 30 years in journalism, including experience as a corporate news coach, local news director, newscast producer, MMJ, and print writer. He is a graduate of the NAB Education Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Training Program and a former fellow of the Carole Kneeland Project for Responsible Journalism.

