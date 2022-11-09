Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 09, 2022!

MaxCyte to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., ( MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research, today announced Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Stifel Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference
    Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at https://investors.maxcyte.com/.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics and to support innovative, cell-based research. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® technology, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™ and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
[email protected]

US Media Relations
Seismic Collaborative, A Spectrum Science Company
Valerie Enes
+1 408-497-8568
[email protected]

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden
+44 (0)20 7886 2500

UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott / Chris Welsh
+44 (0)203 709 5700
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY4NTkwNiM1MjM0NDI2IzIyMDUxNzg=
MaxCyte-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles