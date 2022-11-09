FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. ( OCUP), a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders, today announced that the positive results in night vision disturbances (NVD) patients from its earlier and first Phase 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of phentolamine mesylate eye drops (Nyxol) have been peer-reviewed and published in BMC Ophthalmology.



“High quality clinical data and scientific communications are core strengths at Ocuphire,” said Mina Sooch, Founder and CEO. “The growing body of scientific publications across our front and back of the eye candidates, Nyxol and APX3330, respectively, continues to validate the differentiated MOAs to the medical and scientific community. These Phase 2 data were used to inform the design of the Phase 3 LYNX-1 trial in NVD that met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints with statistically significance. We would like to thank Dr. Marguerite McDonald, MD for her early contributions to the development of Nyxol in Night Vision Disturbances (NVD), a challenging condition for tens of millions of patients. There are currently no treatment options for physicians, and Nyxol is the only development stage drug candidate pursuing NVD as an indication for potential regulatory approval."



A manuscript titled “A randomized phase 2 clinical trial of phentolamine mesylate eye drops in patients with severe night vision disturbances,” has been published in BMC Ophthalmology for clinical trial NCT04004507 and reported Nyxol was well-tolerated and effectively reduced pupil size with improvements in contrast sensitivity and visual acuity.

In addition, Ocuphire is announcing the Strategic Business Partnership with the American Society of Ophthalmic Administrators (ASOA), the largest ophthalmic practice professionals network in eyecare. “Most companies underappreciate the administrative members of the ophthalmic practice and work directly with the physicians,” said Mina Sooch. “In addition to the physicians, we believe the ophthalmic administrators play a key role in engaging with patients and influencing the success of new product adoption. We are pleased to be the first company to join the newly created category for emerging companies.”

