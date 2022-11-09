Twist+Bioscience+Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and Illumina%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, today announced a partnership to provide expanded customer access to the co-branded Twist Bioscience® for Illumina® Exome 2.0 Plus panel designed to advance disease research. The panel can be used on Illumina sequencers.

“This partnership with Twist moves Illumina further along in the mission to transform disease research by offering a panel with best-in-class sequencing preparation,” said Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer of Illumina. “The high uniformity and low off-target rate of the Exome 2.0 Plus panel coupled with superior coverage, make it a market-leading exome panel and we are pleased to be able to offer it to the market alongside Illumina’s products.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Twist will manufacture the Exome 2.0 Plus panel, to be sold by Illumina under the Illumina and Twist brands. The Exome 2.0 Plus panel delivers Twist’s most up-to-date set of protein coding content, disease associated and non-coding variants relevant to research applications. The high uniformity and on-target rate as well as low drop out and duplicate read rates enable Illumina to provide maximal coverage of target sequences with fewer wasted reads. Illumina will offer the Exome 2.0 Plus panel with Illumina’s DNA library preparation reagents (Illumina DNA Prep with Enrichment) as a kitted library prep and exome enrichment solution for research applications.

“Over the past decade, genomics and next generation sequencing have made incredible advancements and Illumina and Twist have both emerged as leaders in the field,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By combining forces, we can offer best-in-class solutions to a broader range of customers, allowing more people to benefit from our detection capabilities.”

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

