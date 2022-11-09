Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, announced an exclusive partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA), a global technology company in the payments industry, to offer Mastercard personal and small-medium size business cardholders access to award-winning online protection solutions.

In 2021, 83%25 of organizations reported experiencing phishing attacks, a 46% increase over 2020, and a number that is expected to grow in 2022. Mastercard is dedicated to connecting and powering an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Providing Mastercard cardholders with the tools to help combat growing security threats is one of the many steps towards combating bad actors and stopping damage from major breaches before they do lasting harm.

McAfee offers for Mastercard US cardholders are:

McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard 5 Devices : 30-day free trial that includes protection for up to 5 devices and a complimentary one-year subscription to McAfee TechMate (which optimizes device functionality) with a paid subscription at a first-year discounted price of $29.50 (a 75% discount) for consumers. More information can be found at McAfee.com%2Fmastercard.

McAfee Total Protection for Mastercard 10 Devices: 30-day free trial that includes protection for up to 10 devices for small and medium-sized businesses and a complimentary subscription to McAfee TechMate with a paid subscription at a first-year discounted price of $34.50 (a 75% discount) for small and medium sized businesses. More information can be found at McAfee.com%2Fmastercardsmallbusiness.

“With security threats from bad actors becoming more prevalent and sophisticated, it’s important that both general customers and small business customers have the option to add protections to their devices,” said Pedro Gutierrez, SVP Global Sales & Operations at McAfee. “We are proud to partner with Mastercard to offer solutions for their cardholders and look forward to helping customers stay secure so they can stay focused on what’s important to them.”

“Mastercard is always looking for ways to add value to both our consumer and small business cardholders,” said Seema Chibber, SVP of Credit, North America at Mastercard. “By partnering with McAfee, we’re able to provide people exclusive access to leading security technology to help them feel confident and secure with every transaction.”

The security offerings are now available to eligible cardholders in the US. For more information about the Mastercard offers and about McAfee security products, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fmcafee.com%2F.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcafee.com%2Fmastercard.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

