AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN), a leading digital transformation platform to tech-enable contextual engagement in a mobile-first world, announced today a three-year contract renewal and expansion win to license its digital front door and patented location-based services (LBS) to Parkview Health.



Parkview Health is a not-for-profit, community-based health system of 10 community hospitals and more than 100 clinic locations in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. With more than 14,000 employees, Parkview Health is the region’s largest employer.

Phunware will also deploy its wayfinding solution to Parkview Health’s central Fort-Wayne-based Randallia campus in early 2023 to digitally enhance the patient experience across 13 buildings distributed over a 71-acre campus. This industry leading technology allows users to generate turn-by-turn routing directions from home or when they arrive to ensure easy navigation and improve patient satisfaction.

“Parkview Health has made an impressive commitment to digital transformation in order to actively engage patients and co-workers wherever they are in their health journey and in the manner in which they wish to interact,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “This is the kind of contextual engagement our enterprise software enables to better engage patients across the continuum of care, while optimizing operational efficiencies, lowering costs and boosting revenue.”

Phunware’s digital front door enables not only feature-rich mobile application solutions for healthcare, but also seamless integrations with third-party solutions such as Electronic Health Records (EHRs), telehealth providers and scheduling platforms. Capabilities of Phunware’s digital front door at Parkview Health include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding, which will be available on two hospital campuses in 2023

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal performance of location-based services

Parkview MyChart integration with face ID biometric login medical record access

The Parkview Health mobile application portfolio is available on both Apple iOS and Google Android .

