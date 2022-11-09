Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will webcast the Opening Keynote of Oktane22 and Investor Day on November 9, 2022. The company also announced today that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Each presentation will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Details for each event are as follows:

Event: Oktane22 Opening Keynote

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Event: Okta Investor Day 2022

Date: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. Pacific time (3:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Event: Okta’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Date: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

Replays of the presentations will be available on the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 16,400 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, and Teach for America, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005435/en/