The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced the appointment of David Aquino as Executive Vice President, Global Operations, a new position within the company. David joins the Executive Committee and will lead global supply chain, quality, distribution and logistics.

David Aquino, Executive Vice President, Global Operations, BeautyHealth (Photo: Business Wire)

This appointment comes as BeautyHealth looks to fuel its next phase of profitable growth and global expansion. David will lead BeautyHealth’s infrastructure optimization as the company lays a scalable foundation to take advantage of the enormous opportunity in the global beauty health market, a large and growing space at the intersection of beauty, aesthetics, health and wellness.

“David joins BeautyHealth at a pivotal moment for our business as we build our global infrastructure and innovation pipeline, expand internationally, and accelerate profitable growth,” said BeautyHealth President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Stanleick. “His experience scaling global consumer goods operations and as a steady leader is an asset as we move full speed ahead on our Master Plan to further define and capture share in the global beauty health market.”

David brings decades of experience leading high-performing teams and delivering operational efficiencies and results. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Kindthread, a disruptor in the healthcare apparel industry. Prior, David served as Executive Vice President for Operations and Information Technology at SharkNinja, where he led the successful transformation of both functions, supporting revenue and EBITDA growth.

“I have been blessed to support the Healthcare and Aesthetic industry throughout my career and love BeautyHealth’s mission and spirit,” said David. “The opportunity to join the amazing BeautyHealth team and to scale its category-defining experiences is incredibly attractive. I can’t wait to get started.”

This executive appointment follows a number of recent investments in global infrastructure by BeautyHealth to keep pace with its expansion, including a ramp-up of its global customer care team, localization of key operations, and value engineering efforts to improve operational efficiency, among other initiatives.

Development of global infrastructure is a core tenet of BeautyHealth’s five-point master plan, which underpins the company’s recent announcement that it will double the size of the business and at least triple adjusted EBITDA by 2025.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering beauty health experiences that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our flagship brand, Hydrafacial™, created the category of hydradermabrasion by using a patented vortex-fusion delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Hydrafacial provides a non-invasive and approachable skincare experience. Together, with our powerful community of aestheticians, consumers and partners, we are personalizing skin care solutions for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. Hydrafacial is available in more than 90 countries with an install base of nearly 23,000 delivery systems providing millions of experiences to consumers each year. Find a local Hydrafacial at https%3A%2F%2Fhydrafacial.com%2Ffind-a-provider%2F. For more information, visit www.beautyhealth.com.

