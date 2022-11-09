Healius+Limited (Healius) (ASX: HLS), one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, has selected RingCentral%2C+Inc. (NYSE: RNG) to deploy an integrated unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution. This technology investment is designed to improve the doctor and patient experience in Healius’ pathology and diagnostic imaging practices through improvements in communications, initially within the fundamental area of voice and in the longer term adding other communications channels. It is also expected to drive workforce and operational efficiency through the analytics and insights provided by the RingCentral platform.

The five-year contract includes the provision of devices and project services to design and deploy the integrated UCaaS and CCaaS environment. The contract includes 500,000 toll-free calling minutes per month, e-fax functionality to all numbers, and a single service desk integrated with Healius’ ServiceNow instance to streamline the management of the entire communications environment. With 260 sites around Australia included in the upgrade, the rollout is expected to be completed by early 2023.

The integrated, cloud-based solution will replace Healius’ range of disparate and end of life telephony and contact center technologies, and will be integrated with Microsoft Teams, Salesforce.com and other business applications, powering a more efficient customer service and employee experience.

RingCentral also complied with Healius’ requirements to improve service availability and reliability with a guaranteed telephony service level of 99.999%, and to maintain the security and privacy of all customer content. That content includes the content of calls, facsimiles, voicemails, voice recordings, shared files, conferences, webchat, email or other communications transmitted or stored through the RingCentral services, with the data retained and only accessed within Australia.

Arjun Narang, General Manager - Operations Transformation, Healius Limited: “RingCentral provides us with the ideal integration of communications infrastructure and applications into a single service, which we evaluated through successful trials of their solution at two of our sites in Sydney. Those trials demonstrated the capabilities of the RingCentral platform to our team, and the analytics and reporting generated by the RingCentral platform gave us invaluable insights into the operations of the Healius business. We are also looking forward to ongoing innovation and technology evolution from RingCentral as our long-term partner.”

John Poli, Industry Principal, Healthcare at RingCentral: “Healthcare companies RingCentral is working with globally are constantly seeking new ways to increase growth, productivity, and efficiency, at the same time delivering quality, affordable, secure, and accessible services to their patients. To achieve this, these companies are embracing new technologies to enable more dynamic business operations, outcomes-driven measurement and a focus on the patient, doctor, and employee experience - in that order.”

Peter Hughes, Area Vice President, RingCentral: “The project with Healius is a great example of these new ways of applying technology in the healthcare sector, showcasing the transformational effects of RingCentral’s modern communications architecture and integrated platform. Removing the barriers of a rigid telecommunications infrastructure and transitioning to cloud-based, as-a-service IT models opens up the opportunities for further digital innovation and integration potential. That in turn will drive greater operational efficiencies and improvements in both customer experience and employee experience.”

About Healius

For over 30 years Healius has been one of Australia’s leading healthcare companies, committed to supporting quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for all Australians. Today, Healius has two core diagnostics businesses, pathology and imaging. Through its unique footprint of centres and its 11,000 employees, Healius provides Australia-wide specialty diagnostic services to consumers and their referring practitioners. Healius is currently exploring opportunities to sell its day hospitals business.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact centre solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone (MVP®) global platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premises PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral MVP™, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and cloud phone system; RingCentral Video®, the company’s video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral Contact Center™ solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customise business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

© 2022 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone, MVP, RingCentral MVP, RingCentral Video, RingCentral Contact Center, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005137/en/