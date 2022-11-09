TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that Bart Shuldman, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Roth 11 th Annual Technology Event – The Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at The Yale Club in New York City.

13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference – The Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City.

