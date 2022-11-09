Axis Auto Finance Inc. (“Axis” or the “Company”), (TSX%3A+AXIS) a fintech lender servicing the alternative auto finance market and commercial equipment finance market, announced today that it has renewed its $120 million senior secured credit facility that supports its auto finance business, while also expanding its funding facilities used in its commercial equipment business segment, operated through its wholly owned subsidiary Pivotal Capital Corp. (“Pivotal”). With these amendments, Axis now has a combined $225 million in funding facilities to support future growth.

Auto Finance Highlights:

Committed funding capacity of $120 million

Borrowing costs of prime rate +190 bps

Maximum advance rate of 77%

Extension through October 31, 2023

Axis’ senior secured credit facility has been renewed, with a committed funding amount of $120 million and extended through October 31, 2023. The annual interest rate on the senior secured credit facility is Prime Rate plus 1.90%, while the maximum advance rate on the facility remains unchanged at 77%.

Equipment Finance Highlights:

Purchase facility for $40 million in annual purchases

Expansion of the Warehouse facility to $10 million

Extension through October 31, 2023

Pivotal’s commercial equipment funding facility with a Canadian Schedule 1 bank was renewed, with a purchase facility of $40 million in annual purchases, while expanding its Warehouse facility from $5 million to $10 million to support ongoing organic portfolio growth. All facilities were renewed through October 31, 2023. With this amendment, Pivotal’s funding facilities held amongst all of its funding partners total $105 million.

About Axis Auto Finance

Axis is a financial technology company changing the way Canadians buy and finance used vehicles. Through our direct-to-consumer portal, DriveAxis.ca, customers can choose their next used vehicle, arrange financing, and get the car delivered to their home. In addition, the company continues to grow B2B non-prime auto loan originations by delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its Dealer Partner Network. All Axis auto loans report to Equifax, resulting in over 70% of customers seeing a significant improvement of their credit scores. Further information on the Company can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.axisfinancegroup.com%2Finvestors-press-releases%2F.

About Pivotal Capital

Pivotal is a wholly owned subsidiary of Axis Auto Finance (TSX: AXIS). With offices in Toronto and Montreal, Pivotal is a national commercial equipment finance company, active across the transportation, construction, manufacturing and food services sectors. Further information on Pivotal can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pivotalcapitalcorp.com

