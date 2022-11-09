XTM Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech creator of disruptive payment innovations specifically for service industries including hospitality, personal care and service staff, is partnering with Restaurants Canada, an industry-leading non-profit association representing over 30,000 foodservice professionals to provide practical solutions that will ensure restaurants are protected when it comes to payouts of gratuities.

This webinar comes on the heels of a recent court case involving a restaurant in downtown Halifax. Nova Scotia and the Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA), which has received national media coverage and the attention of the entire industry across the country, with operators on-edge about how to protect their own business from a similar fate.

During the webinar, operators will learn about the important distinctions between direct versus controlled tips, the recent Federal Court of Appeal case on electronic gratuities and actionable solutions that restaurant owners can implement to ensure tip compliance, today.

XTM is committed to helping restaurants across Canada protect their businesses against liability related to tip allocations and disbursements. As a leading tech company working to solve payment pains for service operators and frontline workers, it is a top priority that the company remains proactive in developing solutions to help the ever-changing complexities of the hospitality industry.

“We know that restaurants across Canada have been seeking resolute answers regarding their payout operations,” said Marilyn Schaffer CEO, XTM Inc. “As part of our enduring commitment to being the compliant payment platform in North America, we’ve collaborated with Restaurants Canada and industry expert, James Rhodes, to provide a webinar for our clients that covers legal context, a tangible action plan and next steps for getting onside with gratuity compliance.”

XTM recently rebranded its #1 payment solution, called ‘Today’ as well as their mobile app ‘Today Financial’. Over the past 12 months, XTM has added many new establishments to its Today program reporting year over year growth at end of Q2 2022 of 224% for Revenue and 405% for Gross Dollar Value loads. The Today platform offers an integrated suite of products that enables instant and secure payouts to staff, with less friction and with less discrepancies, leading to happier and more motivated employees. On the operator side, it offers more efficiency, transparency and improves staff recruitment and retention. Most importantly, Today offers a means to become fully compliant with payouts of gratuities, and not just for the hospitality industry. The Today solution could have far-reaching benefits for many other beauty, wellness and grooming industries and any other business owner who employs individuals that receive electronic tips from their customers.

To learn more about the upcoming webinar on November 8th here.

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator helping businesses disseminate and their workers access earned wages and gratuities instantly. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of employees in restaurants, salons and service positions across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist and our payment platform is used at no charge by businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts and eliminate cash from their ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives enterprise value with efficiency, helps attract and retain a workforce with a bespoke user experience designed specifically for employees, contract staff and workers in restaurants and personal care services.

