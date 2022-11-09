Evolv+Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced that Elitch+Gardens+Theme+%26amp%3B+Water+Park has transformed its safety and security protocols and vastly improved the guest experience by installing Evolv+Express%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E systems.

Located in the heart of Denver, Elitch Gardens is Colorado’s only world-class combination theme and water park. Each year, it welcomes more nearly one million guests to enjoy thrilling roller coasters, pint-sized adventures, a splashin’ water park, and tons of special events. To provide a fun and safe guest experience, Elitch Gardens had been relying on the now outdated and time-consuming process of using magnetometers to screen each guest for weapons upon arrival.

Prior to installing Evolv Express, guests often waited in long lines before being admitted to the park. Along with impacting the guest experience, this process fatigued the security team. To help ensure safety throughout the park, Elitch Gardens augmented its staff by hiring an outside security company.

After researching new ways to streamline guest entry without compromising safety, Elitch Gardens selected Evolv Express. Built with powerful sensor technology and artificial intelligence, Evolv Express offers a touchless experience and instantly distinguishes weapons from personal items. The systems are able to screen approximately 4,000 people per hour, operate 10x faster than a metal detector and can identify the location of a potential weapon.

“Evolv Express has completely changed our guest’s first impression, and the system has already paid for itself because we no longer have to rely on additional outside security staff at our front gate,” said Rachel Shapiro, director of operations and human resources, Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park. “Evolv is the first, critical step in our ability to create a great theme park experience the minute guests arrive. Our security employees are happier at the entrance, able to spend more time greeting guests, and properly dispersed throughout the park.”

Prior to installing Evolv Express, the metal detectors used at Elitch Gardens were often trigged by cell phones and keys, further extending the time required for screening guests. Now, using Evolv Express, Elitch Gardens guests are not delayed as frequently by false alarms, and they do not have to break their stride entering the park.

“We are committed to partnering with customers such as theme parks to help create weapons-free zones that positively contribute to the guest experience. At Elitch Gardens, they went from having 10 long lines at the entrance to a free-flowing, single entry path without backed up lines, even with the rush of thousands of guests at the daily opening,” said Peter George, CEO ofEvolv Technology. “Based on our successful experiences at well-known theme parks throughout the country, including Six+Flags and Dollywood, we are proud of the way we are able to provide Elitch Gardens with a sophisticated AI-based technology that is simple to set up and use while creating safer environments for guests.”

