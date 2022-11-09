Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emissions, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that Transport Canada has registered Lightning eMotors in its pre-clearance program. Transport Canada is a federal institution responsible for transportation policies and programs that promote safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible transportation. This registration will enable Lightning to significantly expand its activity in the country.

Canada Post / Postes Canada is among the fleets deploying Lightning eMotors electric vehicles in Canada. (Photo: Lightning eMotors)

Transport Canada registration adds Lightning’s full range of Class 3 to Class 7 electric commercial vehicles to a list of vehicles eligible for additional Canadian funding programs, making it easier for Canada’s fleet operators to choose Lightning eMotors for their fleet vehicle electrification needs. Lightning made its first delivery of zero-emission battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to Canada in 2021 and currently has about a dozen customers and partners across Canada, such as Canada Post, GoBolt, Crestline Coach Ltd., Frigid, Annex Distribution, Transmeda, Direct Bore, Cubex, 7Gen, and others, including a major Canadian grocery store chain.

Today, there are nearly 50 Lightning eMotors zero-emission vehicles on Canadian roads, including the flagship ZEV3 and ZEV4 models in passenger, cargo and refrigerated configurations. More than 100 of these Class 3 and Class 4 vehicles are currently in the company’s backlog of orders for Canada, and an additional 1,000 vehicles are in the pipeline. Furthermore, several partners including Toronto-based GoBolt have fleets across the U.S. and Canada, opening the doors for additional international partners.

“A global leader in sustainability, Canada represents an important market in our international growth,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “Canada has a demonstrated interest in EV adoption, offering appealing funding options and forward-thinking electrification mandates that make fleet electrification not only necessary, but advantageous for Canadian companies.”

Canada’s nationwide Incentives+for+Medium-+and+Heavy-Duty+Zero-Emission+Vehicles+Program (iMHZEV) target 100% of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles be zero emission by 2040. These targets apply to private transportation, utilities and logistics fleets and more, all sectors where Lightning eMotors has proven its ability to manufacture, sell, deploy and support electric vehicles that have amassed more than 2.8 million all-electric, zero-emission real-world miles.

To help fleet owners reach these goals, Canada has introduced several grant programs:

iMHZEV funding program delivering CAD $550 million over the next four years for point-of-sale vouchers for medium- and heavy-duty EVs.

Launched in 2021, the Zero-Emission+Transit+Fund invests CAD $2.75 billion nationwide through 2026 to support electrifying public transit and school bus fleets. The fund will help purchase 5,000 zero-emission buses and build supporting infrastructure.

Zero+Emission+Vehicle+Infrastructure+Program dedicates CAD $680M over the next five years to accelerate the provision of EV charging.

Having received Canada Transport registration, Lightning’s full range of Class+3+to+Class+7+electric+vehicles is now eligible for the above incentives. Lightning’s team of product and policy experts can help Canadian companies take advantage of these programs and transition to electric fleets in the most cost-effective way possible. Additionally, Lightning can advise customers operating in both the U.S. and Canada regarding the best way to use incentives from both countries when building an international fleet.

“Canada sees the environmental importance and business advantages of converting to electric fleets and has matched calculated mandates with intelligent and targeted funding to make it happen,” said Charlie Beckman, regional sales manager at Lightning eMotors. “Our recent momentum and projections for growth in Canada are very promising, and now, with this new registration, we are ready to support even more accelerated adoption of Lightning vehicles.”

In addition to Lightning eMotors’ EVs, the company’s EV-specific Lightning+Insights telematics software, Lightning+Energy and Lightning+Mobile charging solutions are also available to all Canadian customers, with seamless conversion to kilometers for all metrics.

