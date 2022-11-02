PR Newswire

The collectible boot features iconic details as an ode to the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® winners

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolverine®, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the Official Baseball Glove of Major League Baseball®, have launched their third limited-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot in celebration of the 20 professional players honored with the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® this year.

"The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is one of the highest honors in baseball. We're very excited to be able to capture its prestige and history in one of our iconic Wolverine 1000 Mile boots," says Scott Schoessel, Wolverine VP of Global Marketing. "Rawlings is a fantastic partner aligned with our values of creating quality products with premium materials. We're happy to continue our partnership with this limited release and provide baseball enthusiasts with a collectible product that truly honors the game."

This collaboration brings the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® to life through a beautiful, handcrafted USA-made boot. With black and gold stitching throughout, this cap-toe boot is designed to capture the elevated and refined theme of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award® along with the authentic look and feel of handmade boots. Constructed from premium Heart of the Hide® baseball glove leather and embellished with black rawhide laces and gold foil, this one-of-a-kind boot pays homage to the most renowned players in baseball.

"The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® platform has been intrinsic to baseball since its creation in 1957, and our collaboration with Wolverine on this special-edition boot release is a perfect way to celebrate what it means to the game, athletes and fans," said Eric Reinsfelder, Vice-President of Brand and Sports Marketing for Rawlings. "These boots encapsulate all of the unique features and details of the iconic Rawlings Gold Glove Award® while honoring the greatest representation of defensive excellence in all of baseball."

First introduced in 1914, the Wolverine 1000 Mile is America's original work boot. This new Rawlings edition of the Wolverine 1000 Mile Cap-Toe Boot reimagines the tried-and-true style and encapsulates the sophistication and respected status of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, celebrating the best defensive baseball players in the game. The boots are designed in Michigan and handcrafted in Arkansas to support American workers and manufacturing. Each boot is complete with all the traditional Wolverine 1000 Mile features and includes:

A limited-edition black and gold Rawlings embroidered patch on the tongue Wolverine 1000 Mile deboss stamp in gold foil on collar and MMXXII (2022) deboss stamp in gold foil on back heel Original Wolverine 1000 Mile leather outsole with Vibram® rubber heel Gold colored metal hardware inspired by the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®

The Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Cap-Toe Boot is available now in limited quantities exclusively on Wolverine.com for $450 USD.

ABOUT WOLVERINE

Wolverine, the 139-year-old boot and clothing company, is on a mission to honor the spirit and tenacity of the American worker and build the next generation of skilled trades people. Taking pride in crafting durable boots with unrivaled craftsmanship and the highest quality materials, Wolverine is dedicated to serving hardworking people all over the world. Through Project Bootstrap, Wolverine has contributed nearly $2 million over the last 5 years to organizations in support of skilled trades. For more information, visit www.wolverine.com. Wolverine is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW)

ABOUT RAWLINGS

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball® and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

ABOUT THE RAWLINGS GOLD GLOVE AWARD®

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

