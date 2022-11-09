The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) today announced the opening of its newest STK+Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.

“They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we cannot wait to make STK’s signature Vibe Dining experience larger than life for residents and visitors alike in Dallas,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, President and CEO of The ONE Group. “STK offers our guests the ultimate dining experience, making every occasion celebrated in our restaurants a memorable one. We know STK will be a great addition to Dallas’ already bustling restaurant scene and are proud to open our doors to share our unmatched culinary offerings with The Lone Star State.”

At STK Dallas, set among elegant design elements, guests can enjoy STK’s craveable menu for brunch, lunch or dinner, as well as the steakhouse’s iconic $3, $6, $9 weekday happy hour featuring signature cocktail selections like the popular Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, Cucumber Stiletto and Spiced Watermelon. STK is also home to an impressive and award-winning wine list that allows guests to pair its premium dry-aged steaks with their favorite varietals from around the world.

Hours of operation for STK Dallas are as follows:

Lunch | Monday-Friday 11:00am-3:00pm

Dinner | Monday-Thursday 3:00pm-11:00pm, Friday & Saturday 3:00pm-1:00am, Sunday 3:00pm-10:00pm

Happy Hour | Monday-Friday 3:00pm-6:30pm

Brunch | Saturday & Sunday 10:00am-3:00pm

Take Out & Delivery | Beginning Monday, November 14, 2022

For more information or to book a table at STK Dallas, visit STKsteakhouse.com.

About STK

STK Restaurants are “Not Your Daddy’s Steakhouse,” offering a high-energy dining experience that artfully combines the superior quality of a traditional steakhouse with a Vibe Dining atmosphere unlike any other. Delectable cuisine, upscale cocktails and an elevated Happy Hour, along with an in-house DJ and chic décor, all come together to offer a memorable fine dining experience that keeps guests enjoying their evening from drinks to dinner to late night. STK’s menu features reimagined classic American cuisine for lunch, brunch and dinner with unique local flair infused into each location’s menu. The brand’s beef program focuses on the highest quality, delicious and craveable steaks while emphasizing transparency and traceable sourcing practices. STK has locations in Atlanta, Bellevue, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Doha, Dubai, Ibiza, Las Vegas, London (2), Los Angeles, Los Cabos, Miami, Milan, Nashville, New York City (2), Orlando, San Diego, San Francisco, San Juan, Scottsdale, and Toronto. The company continues to expand internationally. For more information about STK, please visit www.stksteakhouse.com.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is a global hospitality company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with 24 restaurants in major metropolitan cities in North America, Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with 24 restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating 13 venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005397/en/