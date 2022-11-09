LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) today announced an expanded partnership with Meta, enabling marketers to privately and securely use their first-party data to target, measure, and optimize campaigns to drive greater returns from their marketing investments – all powered by LiveRamp’s people-based, privacy-first identifier, RampID.

LiveRamp’s Authenticated+Traffic+Solution (ATS) is now available for marketers to connect to Facebook’s Conversions API (CAPI). Using RampID, the integration optimizes campaign performance while protecting consumer data, ensuring brands can build marketing programs upon a durable foundation using technology designed to withstand evolving privacy and browser policies.

CAPI is a Meta Business tool that creates a direct connection between advertiser marketing data and Meta systems. This helps advertisers to use their own marketing data to optimize ad targeting, decrease cost per action, and more accurately measure campaign outcomes while respecting people’s choices on how their data is used. LiveRamp’s ATS technology builds upon these capabilities by creating addressable audiences that can be reached and measured on any channel. The partnership is also enhanced by LiveRamp’s ability to ensure marketers can avoid sharing consumers’ personally identifiable information (PII) and having to build their own integrations, which require costly engineering resources and extensive legal and data ethics reviews.

With this fully-integrated partnership, marketers will now be able to:

Reach audiences that matter most: Enhance first-party data and establish more meaningful connections with consumers, customizing person-based marketing strategies while remaining privacy compliant

Enhance first-party data and establish more meaningful connections with consumers, customizing person-based marketing strategies while remaining privacy compliant Measure more accurately: Match offline and online data events and conversions to unlock more significant insight into campaign effectiveness and customer behavior to improve marketing strategy

Optimize for better performance: Through offline and online insights, make adjustments in-flight that improve audience targeting and generate higher cost and performance efficiencies. Advertisers with the Meta Pixel who set up CAPI saw a 13%25+CPA+improvement+on+average

Future-proof marketing strategies: Ensure continuity between key marketing tactics — such as audience building, targeting, and measurement — on web and mobile in a post-cookie environment

“Our industry operates in an era when every marketing dollar spent must be accountable, necessitating scalable solutions that enable accurate reach and measurement without the faults inherent to third-party cookies or mobile identifiers,” said Travis Clinger, SVP of Activations and Addressability at LiveRamp. “Embedding ATS and RampID into Facebook delivers a more holistic view of conversion paths to improve the ROI of campaigns. Empowered with this durable, privacy-first infrastructure, marketers are set up to succeed in the current and future ecosystem while gaining more value from their social platform and digital publishing partnerships.”

For the past several years, LiveRamp has been collaborating with partners on a better way for advertisers to connect with and personalize the consumer journey across the open web, mobile, CTV, and social platforms. ATS — built on best-in-breed identity and rooted in consumer trust and transparency — continues to scale and expand into new markets. Today, ATS is live in 21 countries around the world, counting more than 450 brands, 1,500 publishers, and 135 demand and sell-side platforms as partners.

