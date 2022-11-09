Rubicon+Technologies%2C+Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that it has signed a two-year agreement with Walmart, Inc. (“Walmart”) (NYSE: WMT), to continue to increase the multinational retail corporation’s waste diversion from landfills, consolidate services, and provide enhanced account management for distribution centers and retail stores.

Walmart understands that for a business to last, it must have a fundamental reason for being, which is found in the value it creates not only for shareholders, but for the world. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. By collaborating with Rubicon and others, Walmart continues on a path to becoming a regenerative company, one dedicated to placing nature and humanity at the center of its business practices.

Rubicon’s market-leading RUBICONConnect%26trade%3B product is deployed across 70 of the company’s distribution centers, assisting with waste and recycling programs and delivering enhanced sustainability data, analytics, and reporting capabilities. Rubicon uses this data to increase tonnage per haul, which eliminates unnecessary trips to service partially full containers. This reduces fuel consumption and its associated carbon impact, trip hours, and wear and tear on the road.

Walmart aims to reduce consumption and waste as part of the larger global movement towards a more circular economy, which encompasses a transition from a “take-make-dispose” approach to one that emphasizes the reuse, recycling, and regeneration of materials. It aspires to achieve zero waste in its global operations and to work with suppliers, customers, and communities to accelerate the adoption of innovative packaging and products designed for circularity. Since the two companies began working together in 2013, Rubicon has supported Walmart in a number of circularity projects. The new agreement expands the relationship between the two companies to include the collection and recycling of plastic film in distribution centers, and the collection of landscaping and green waste. These projects take place alongside day-to-day waste and recycling collection at Walmart stores.

“We are thrilled to announce this extension agreement with Walmart,” said Phil Rodoni, CEO of Rubicon. “Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. By expanding our work with the global, transformational brand that is Walmart, we are accelerating this mission as we strive to advance our shared goal of a world without waste.”

With this extended agreement, Rubicon will continue to bring its suite of cloud-based software products, and the power and scope of its network of more than 8,000 hauler and vendor partners, to bear in providing scalable waste, recycling, and sustainability solutions to Walmart in support of Walmart’s environmental and business goals.

Waste is a global challenge and a global opportunity. Rubicon partners with businesses and governments around the world to advance its mission through zero-waste, landfill diversion, and smart city solutions. The Company’s suite of cloud-based products can help waste collection organizations digitize operations, confirm service, optimize routes, and deliver exceptional customer service while improving sustainability outcomes.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

